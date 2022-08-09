A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 9, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

TikTok’s Hottest Jewelry Trend Will Last Forever

And I mean that literally. So many things that trend on TikTok are a flash in the pan, everywhere today and nowhere tomorrow. (Remember sea shanties?) The news cycle is truly dizzying, which is why the permanent jewelry moment we’re in RN feels particularly refreshing. Personally I love the idea of curating the perfect ear stack one time and never having to think about earrings again, or never again struggling for 20 minutes to get a bracelet clasped. It feels like Marie Kondo-ing the process of getting dressed. Also, love a trend that encourages less buying, not more, for both my own wallet’s sake and, you know, the planet. Read More

The Latest

Serena Williams, The GOAT Of GOATs, Announces Her Retirement From Tennis

“I’m going to be honest. There is no happiness in this topic for me,” wrote Williams in an emotional essay for Vogue. “I hate that I have to be at this crossroads.” The tennis star also gets into the double standard for men and women in sports, and hoo boy, the whole thing is just a doozy. Plus, the accompanying pics are gorge, obviously, and little Alexis Olympia makes an appearance, too. Read More

August’s Full “Sturgeon” Moon Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

Yes, this “ultra-dramatic supermoon” is named after the fish, but not to worry Pisces — you won’t be feeling the emotional roller coaster as much as these four signs. Read More

Must Reads

Apparently, Kourtney Kardashian Wants To Make Swimsuits With Gloves A “Thing”

I have so many objections to this: 1) Seems hot. 2) Tanlines??? 3) Who, besides the Kardashians, would wear this IRL? But the answer is apparently a lot of people because they’re mostly sold out. Read More

How To Accessorize With Household Items, According To Myra Magdalen

It is truly impossible to categorize the style of Magdalen, whose OOTD videos often include a hodgepodge of thrift store finds like power strips and stuffed animals. “It’s one thing to have something sit in your apartment, [but] sometimes that’s not enough,” she says, specifically referring to her giant catfish purse. Here she tells Bustle about where she gets her inspiration and how she found her sense of style. Read More

On Industry, Marisa Abela Takes Control

Abela, who plays Industry’s Yasmin, an anxious people pleaser who channels her feelings of inferiority at work into a dominant bedroom persona, refuses to be put in a box. “I think that that’s what it’s all about for me,” she says. “Creating a repertoire of incredibly different parts.” Considering she’s already set to appear in the crime thriller Rogue Agent and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, she’s well on her way. Read More

Astrology

More Good Stuff