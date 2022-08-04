August’s Full “Sturgeon” Moon Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

We’re reaching the tail end of summer, and if this season’s triple Neptune-Saturn-Jupiter retrograde hasn’t completely mixed up your world, then the next lunation is sure to do so. The August 2022 full sturgeon moon is the final supermoon of the year, peaking on Aug. 11 at 9:36 p.m. ET (6:36 p.m. PT).

A sturgeon supermoon — named for the period of summer in which the sturgeon fish are most abundant, according to the Farmer’s Almanac — is an ultra-dramatic supermoon. That means the already-sentimental moon is inviting us to dig deeper into the source of our emotions. It’s a good time to reflect on desires and acknowledge thoughts and ideas that we’ve pushed to the back burner.

Leo season has been fueling passion projects and giving us confidence to take creative risks. The arrival of the Aug. 11 full moon is a moment to take a quick pause before hitting send on artistic ventures. “While we’re revved up and ready for action in some ways, this moment is about acknowledging the boundaries required to build the collective freedoms we seek,” astrologer Erin River Sunday tells Bustle. “Whatever you are focused on around that date could be reaching a culmination point.”

Full moons wrap up the monthly lunar cycle, and are often an emotional period of completion and release. Don’t be surprised if you’re feeling extra delicate, as la Luna puts emotions on display. The Moon is moving into logical Aquarius, and while that’s a great space for breakthroughs and progressive change, the air sign tends to struggle processing feelings. They might feel the pressure that comes with separating their hearts and minds.

Will this lunation’s rebellious energy send shockwaves in your world? Read on to discover if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the full moon.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Things are heating up at work for you, Taurus, which will be heightened by this eccentric full moon. Use this lunation as a reminder to pause, reflect, and allow yourself to adjust to the curveballs that have been thrown your way recently. “With Uranus in their home sign causing all sorts of disruptions since 2018, the square between Saturn in Aquarius might arrive as a welcomed slow down,” explains Sunday. “They might use this moment to pause and reconnect with the grounded practices that bring them pleasure — even among potential work frustration.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The full moon is shaking up your relationship sector, Leo. Things may be turbulent as you navigate how to move forward with a clear head and open heart. You may feel pulled to appease a loved one, but remain true to your needs and desires, too. It’s your season, after all. “Oppositions are an extremely noteworthy aspect in astrology, and the Leonine people among us have been forced to get familiar with it ever since Saturn entered Aquarius in 2020,” explains Sunday. “Because Aquarius opposes Leo, there’s a balancing act that occurs with this lunation. Leos could be faced with a dilemma between the head and the heart, and the trick will be to believe there’s room to honor both.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You may feel a struggle between the soft, emotionally attuned part of yourself and the part that keeps you guarded. “With this lunation, Scorpios will be getting serious when it comes to the home front. This could look like buying a house for many, or for others, recalibrating the boundaries they instate with family members, specifically parents,” says Sunday. “It’s a somber, unemotional moment where the scorpion will be asked if standing their ground at home can coexist with progressive partnerships.”