Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 9, 2022.

The moon is in grounded Capricorn, bringing attention to practical matters, like work and responsibilities. Although Capricorn is a sign that’s quite industrious, there’s some janky energy in the air for today that can make it a bit difficult to get tasks accomplished. One major reason for this is because of the tense opposition between Venus in tenderhearted Cancer and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn that’s active for most of the day.

This Venus-Pluto aspect can make it difficult to handle tasks or situations that require teamwork or compromise. This cosmic pair can often expose the cracks in a relationship or unhealthy relationship patterns. As a result, you’ll need to lean into the mature and levelheaded energy of the moon in Capricorn, steering clear of unnecessary drama. The Capricorn moon also encourages employing boundaries or showing some backbone where needed, particularly as it faces off with wounded Chiron in Aries in the afternoon.

Fortunately, the day ends on a fairly positive note when the moon in Capricorn teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus in the evening. With the support of this planetary team, you can begin making better choices or adopting new coping strategies for dealing with problems or relationship issues.

You could be moved to share something private about yourself online or with people who don’t really know you. You don’t need strangers minding or commenting on your business. Keep it to yourself.

Take care that you’re not stressing yourself out by getting hung up on the need for certainty or assurance right now. Sometimes all you can do is just go with the flow. The answers will come.

There may be parts of yourself that you’re still learning how to love or accept. Be mindful of rejecting those pieces of yourself today. They have worth too.

Try not to feel too bad if you need to keep someone that’s being uncooperative or pessimistic at arm’s length. You don’t need their unwelcome vibes mucking up your own.

Your daily routine might need to undergo some serious changes for the sake of your well-being and productivity. Is there something on your to-do list you need to finally outsource or let go of?

You could be tempted to take a “my way or the highway” stance in the face of another person’s input or way of getting tasks accomplished. Do you need to be a little more tolerant or open-minded?

You might not be feeling as sure of yourself as you might like. Take this as an opportunity to learn a new strategy for dealing with difficulty or change. You’ll feel more empowered.

Are you making an issue out to be more than what it is or do you have a legit gripe? The only way to find out is to air it out and talk about it rather than letting the matter fester.

Money could be a bit funny now and one reason for this is because you need to conserve what you have. Avoid spending cash for now if you really don’t have to.

You enjoy doing things on your own. However, you’re encouraged not to make life harder for yourself just because it’s hard or scary to ask for help. Reach down deep and shore up the courage.

Take time out to rest and catch up to yourself today. Don’t worry, the world will still be there when you get back. For now, recharge your batteries.

Don’t fall into the trap of comparing yourself to others or beating yourself up about the goals you haven’t accomplished. Pat yourself on the back for getting this far.

