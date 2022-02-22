A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on February 22, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

The Instagram Dentist Behind Hollywood’s Most Dazzling Smiles

Long ubiquitous among Hollywood types, veneers are now de rigueur for influencers too — and at $3,000 to $5,000 a pop, a whole mouthful of ’em could run upward of $50,000 all told. (As Cardi B once said, “Got a bag and fixed my teeth / Hope you hoes know it ain't cheap.”) Getting them to look just right — not perfect but “naturally excellent” — is an art. When veneers are bad, they’re the only thing the eye can see. When they’re good, however, the veneers disappear. And if a set of veneers is quietly perfect, like a high-end cashmere sweater, it is likely the work of Dr. Michael Apa. Read More

The Latest

Happy Twosday

“Angel numbers,” or numbers in a repeating pattern, are said to have spiritual significance, so of course, the Internet has been buzzing for weeks about today’s date: 2 / 22 / 2022. The number two is associated with emotions, intuition, and unity, specifically when it comes to your close connections — so if you’re recovering from the drama of Venus retrograde earlier this year, it’s a good time to manifest some harmony in your relationships… or dress up like a hipster and make fun of your ex. Read More

Polish Up

While chemical exfoliants can be a skin savior, a gentle physical exfoliator is a necessary addition to any skin care toolkit. Plus, they have the added benefit of providing instant gratification. Here are our favorite micro-exfoliants that’ll leave your winter skin brightened and flake-free. Read More

Must Reads

The Metaverse Could Make All Your Fantasies A Virtual Reality

If one thing in this life is true, it’s this: Where the Internet goes, sex will follow. So, of course, sex — and by extension, sex work — will exist in some form in the metaverse. VR could allow the industry to reach new heights by accommodating fantasies that are impossible to replicate IRL (great news to all the people out there who are horny for Shrek). But it will also add new wrinkles to relationship dynamics — like, what counts as cheating when you’re an avatar in a virtual world? Read More

A Complete Timeline Of The Kim, Pete, & Ye Drama

It’s been a messy February for this trio. As Kim and Pete’s budding romance continues to heat up, Kanye and Julia Fox called theirs off amid his increasingly frequent social media outbursts. (She, at least, seems to be enjoying her main character moment.) So what exactly was the tipping point that set off the Instagram feuding? Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Stay grounded. Read More

More Good Stuff