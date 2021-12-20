If you’ve had some heavy themes or feelings of confusion arise in your love life lately, you can probably blame Venus retrograde 2021 — which started on Dec. 19 and lasts through Jan. 29, 2022. Venus retrogrades every year and a half, and when it does, we’re asked to do a deep-dive into what we truly value and want to attract into our lives. While everyone will feel the effects of this planetary backspin in some way, the zodiac signs most affected by Venus retrograde will want to be extra prepared for drama.

Venus in astrology rules over some very important parts of our lives, including romance, relationships, money, and beauty. During its six-week-long retrograde period, we’ll have to sort through any underlying issues that are lingering in these areas. Many people will find themselves dealing with unresolved drama in their relationships, while others may have to work through matters of self-esteem or money. Don’t be surprised if your ex-lovers pop up in your DMs or your daydreams, because these periods are also notorious for sending us on trips down romantic memory lane. Take things slow in love and avoid making any serious decisions, as retrogrades can make it hard to see things for what they really are.

This Venus retrograde in particular takes place in pragmatic earth sign Capricorn territory — which hasn’t happened since the winter of 2013 — so we’ll be getting real about our values in love and seeking clarity on what’s really worth our time. If you’ve been investing your energy into dead-end relationships or neglecting your romantic needs, now’s a time to start remedying these imbalances and prioritizing your pleasure. Look back at what was happening in your love life at the end of 2013 and beginning of 2014 for clues as to what themes might come up this time around.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re one of the zodiac signs Venus retrograde will affect most.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your relationships are under serious review during this retrograde, Cancer, so don’t run from the tough conversations that arise. With Venus backspinning through the partnerships sector of your chart, you’ll have a chance to dig beneath the surface of your relationship dynamics and deal with any resentments that’ve been eating away at the integrity of your bond. While these revelations could shake up some drama or force you to face things that you’d normally avoid, you’ll come out the other side feeling so much clearer on what you want to commit to — and what’s no longer worth your time.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Venus retrograde is affecting your dating life more than just about any other sign, Virgo, and you might find that your tastes are changing as a result. Quirks that would’ve normally set off sparks of passion for you could begin to seem tacky or annoying, or you may suddenly be more attracted to a different set of qualities or “type.” If you’re single, this could be a fun time to explore your evolving tastes or rekindle a past romance that’s itching for a second chance. However, you’ll want to avoid making any major commitments — whether related to starting or ending relationships — as your feelings could change by the end of the retrograde.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Venus is backspinning through your sign this time around, Capricorn, so you’ll feel its effects in an especially personal and powerful way. You’re fully reevaluating the authenticity of your relationships and how much you’re willing to put into them. If you’ve been repeating patterns in your love life that hold you back from being your true self, it’s time to make some serious adjustments and start breaking those cycles. And remember, love doesn’t just apply to matters of romance — self-love is also an important retrograde theme for you. Use this reflective period to work through self-esteem issues and face your insecurities so your most valuable qualities can shine through.