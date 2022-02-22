Here's Your Horoscope For February 22, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 22.

The vibe may feel a bit low during the first half of the day as the moon sits stationed in emotionally intense Scorpio. Come late morning, la luna meets up with chilly Saturn in Aquarius, which could have us feeling more sullen or reclusive than usual. There may be something concerning or difficult to contend with. Considering that this is also the day of the United States' Pluto Return, there may be some added moodiness in the air. However, on a more positive note, this planetary combo can also lend us the stick-to-itiveness needed to push through something tough or challenging.

Still, as our emotions may be overpowering today, it’s a good time for engaging methods or activities that can help us to feel more grounded. Luckily, by the late afternoon, the Scorpio moon teams up with love planet Venus and active Mars in down-to-earth Capricorn. Together, this cosmic team can provide us with the opportunity to anchor ourselves physically and mentally.

By the evening the moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which encourages us to kick back and relax. This Moon-Neptune aspect can be helpful for sleep or setting aside some quiet time. Since our need to connect and bond with others will be heightened now, we should aim to reach out to or spend time with the people we love.

Try not to get discouraged if you’re not where you want to be right now. Your moment in the sun is coming. For now, keep taking things one day at a time. Look at how far you’ve already come.

If you’re feeling like you can stand to make some improvements where your education, training, or expertise is concerned, now’s the time to start. Try to avoid being self-disparaging though.

You may not be as passionate about a goal or a project as you once were in the past. Perhaps you need to take a break from it and do a little soul searching. Listen to your intuition.

Take care that you’re not letting past heartbreak block you from opening your heart and connecting with someone here and now. You are worthy and deserving of love.

You might feel like retreating into your shell today rather than interacting with other people. Do what you need to do to protect your peace or care for your well-being. Honor boundaries.

There could be delays or hiccups beyond your control that throw a monkey-wrench in your plans for the day. Don’t stress out about it. Try to redirect your focus to more enjoyable things.

Your money could be funny today, making it less likely you can spend it on what you want. A family member could help you out financially or you might find it better to save.

You’re tempted to stew in your feelings today or shut someone out. However, what you need is to work on letting people in more so they can show up for you. Communicate what you want.

There’s a strong chance that you’re feeling mentally or physically heavy today, or a combination of both. If possible, why not spoil yourself a little? Also, take time to count the good things you have.

You may be feeling like you’ve outgrown a certain social circle or group of friends. This is usually an indication that you’re growing. It’s time to start connecting with people that reflect your values.

Be mindful of look to someone else for validation or praise. There’s a chance you could be waiting a long time. Instead, focus on looking within for what you need. You are a badass.

It might be difficult to be hopeful or positive today. If that’s the case, connecting with a friend or being in the (virtual) company of encouraging people can help you turns the day around.

