This Is Exactly What Bella Hadid Does To Soothe Her Anxiety

Between her autoimmune disease and her modeling career, Bella Hadid is well-versed in the wellness space. “I’ve been poked a lot in my arms, gotten so many IVs. I’ve done pretty much every holistic medication that you could possibly try,” she tells Bustle. The biggest thing she realized she was missing? A routine. Now, between journaling, meditation, daily walks, and a number of other things, she’s got hers down to a science. Here’s everything she does to keep anxiety at bay, from replacing her morning coffee with an energizing spritz to cutting back on alcohol. Read More

The Latest

Don’t Forget To Floss… Your Muscles

Muscle flossing is a sort of hybrid between movement-based stretching and joint articulation that focuses on the fascia, aka the connective tissue that runs throughout your body. Fascia, over time, can become thick and plastic-like, so flossing aims to reduce that density, ultimately helping to relieve muscle tension (like your shoulders that are probably up to your ears right now). Read More

Finally, There’s Going To Be A Celebrity Survivor

We have self-driving cars, billionaires can go to space whenever they feel like it, apparently, and yet, it’s taken until 2022 to get a proper celeb-filled take on Survivor. CBS’ new show Beyond The Edge is basically that — alums from The Bachelor and Housewives and more will live in the Panamanian jungle for weeks, all for a good cause. Read More

Today’s Reads

6 Dyson Airwrap Styler Dupes That Cost A Fraction Of The OG

For the unfamiliar, the Dyson Airwrap is kinda the GOAT when it comes to hair tools — it dries and styles at the same time without using particularly intense heat, causing less damage to your locks (get you a device that can do both, etc.). The only downside is that it costs approximately one arm and one leg. OK, actually it’s $550, but still! It’s a fancy hair dryer. Anyway, the Bustle beauty team rounded up some more affordable dupes that’ll give you similar results. Read More

A Romance Writer’s Love Language? Good Food.

Romance writer Jasmine Guillory, whose name you might recognize from her unputdownable books The Wedding Date and Party Of Two, didn’t get it when people were surprised her novels were saturated with lush depictions of food. “I write romance novels, of course there’s a lot of food in my books!” she writes. “Doesn’t everyone show love through food?” Maybe not, but Guillory and her characters do. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Bonus: Mercury retrograde ends. Read More

More Good Stuff