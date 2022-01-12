Bustle Newsletter: January 12, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on January 12, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

These “Pillow Top” Heels Are As Comfy As My Slippers

After two years of shuffling around the house in fuzzy socks, the thought of donning a stiletto heel is an even less appealing proposition than it once was. But these Tamara Mellon pumps feature memory foam cushioning (yes, the same memory foam you’d find in your mattress) that might just be a gamechanger. “Not only was physical pain a thing of the past,” writes Bustle’s deputy style editor Jessica Andrews, “but, dare I say it, each step actually made my feet feel better.” Read More

The Latest

Where To Shop The Best Looks In Cheer’s New Season

The second season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning docuseries, which hits the platform today, finds the stars adjusting to their famous new lives following the monstrous popularity of the inaugural episodes and sporting some enviable activewear in the process. Read More

The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2022

In a theater or on your living room couch, movies have provided a comforting distraction from *gestures broadly* everything else the past couple years, and 2022’s lineup is just as stacked with exciting releases. From Legally Blonde 3 (for all you Coolidge heads out there) to Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Harry Styles, here’s everything we’re stoked to see this year. Read More

Today’s Reads

How To Do Jumbo Box Braids At Home

Chances are you know rapper Coi Leray for two reasons: her hit song “TWINNEM” that seemed inescapable on your FYPs and her braids, which became the “it” protective style after the “No More Parties [Remix]” video dropped. Since then, stars like Simone Biles and Lori Harvey have adopted the style, cementing the look’s status in the natural hair hall of fame. The best part? Leroy’s braids are super easy to recreate at home. Read More

Lululemon's New Ambassador Is A Tennis Legend In The Making

Well-loved for its yoga wear, running pants, and famous leggings, Lululemon is expanding its offering to include a tennis collection for the first time ever. And Leylah Fernandez, a 2021 U.S. Open finalist who hails from Canada, will be the face of the new designs. Read More

Astrology

