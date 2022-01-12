Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: January 12, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 12.

Quality over quantity is theme of the day as the moon finishes out her stay in values-driven Taurus. As a result, we can expect to focus more on the caliber or the progress of our work, as well as quality-of-life issues. If we want to improve or step it up in these areas, today provides us with the opportunity.

In the morning, there’s a friendly meeting between the moon in Taurus and the confident sun in no-nonsense Capricorn. With the help of this cosmic combination, we can identify what works and what doesn’t with a plan or project, so we can plan or adjust accordingly. With Mercury retrograde set to begin on Jan. 14, now’s a good time to start reassessing or tweaking what we’ve been doing thus far. This will help to ensure that we’re not caught out there or unprepared later when hiccups or problems arise.

By the afternoon, the Taurus moon joins forces with powerful Pluto in Capricorn. This planetary pair can lend us the determination we need to get past an obstacle or deal with a persistent problem. Come late tonight, the moon enters intellectual Gemini. With the moon in Gemini, whatever we’re discussing, reading, or listening to will have a lot to say about our mood.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Patience is the key today as the things you want to materialize slowly come together. That said, make sure you're not solely measuring your value by your productivity. You have much more to offer.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Although it seems like there’s not much to be optimistic about, today, you could be feeling more hopeful than usual. This seed of faith could be just what you need to stay on course.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been holding on to something or feeling held down by the past, today offers you the push needed to finally release it. In the meantime, try to be gentle with yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A friend could come to your rescue, so be open to receiving help or or being direct and asking for it. For today, you’ll find your strength in numbers. Build yourself a team.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're feeling more energized and in the flow today than you have in a while, namely when it comes to work. If not, take time to re-evaluate your game plan rather than just slogging through.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You should be feeling encouraged today as you're getting closer to making something you've been envisioning come true. Take a moment to sit and appreciate how far you’ve come.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re ready to purge, whether it's an unhealthy relationship in your life or old stuff that's been sitting around. If money is an issue, you’re presented with options to change that.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re willing to compromise or work things out, expect an issue between you and your partner or someone else to come to a happy close. If you made a mistake, don’t be afraid to admit it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Conserve your time and energy today. Take it slow. When it comes to your money, try to be careful in terms of your spending or taking on unnecessary expenses. Take the sensible route.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If it feels like life has been wearing you down, look to ways that you can build yourself back up again. Rest or sleeping are acts of restoration. Try to make pleasure your only priority.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your family (blood or chosen) might be exactly who you need to call on today, especially if you’re feeling glum. If you can afford to take a day off or leave work early, give yourself a treat.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could end up in the right place at the right time now, sparking a connection or a conversation that could help you with seeing something differently or making a decision.

Want to learn more? Check out your January 2022 monthly horoscope.