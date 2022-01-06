Bustle Newsletter: January 6, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on January 6, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

The Pandemic Ruined My Sex Drive! Can I Get It Back?

With all the fear and stress — two classic mood-thwarters — wrought by the last two years, of course you aren’t feeling as horny as usual. Besides, sexual desire is a complicated animal. Sure, you can whip out your favorite vibrator and get all worked up, but to be actually turned on, you need to have a whole lot of pieces placed correctly in a maddeningly complex puzzle. “We’re not talking about a two-dimensional, 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle with a picture of the Arc de Triomphe on it, either,” writes Bustle’s sex columnist Sophia Benoit. “We’re talking about creating a wedding seating chart with two sets of divorced and remarried parents that doesn’t result in someone crying at the reception.” Read More

The Latest

Dry Lips Sink Ships

Between the cold winter air outside and the dry heat inside, at this time of year, your lips are probably as thirsty as Spongebob out of the water. If their current texture could best be described as “sandpapery,” exfoliating will help them retain more moisture — here’s how. Read More

The New Reality Dating Show Everyone’s Talking About

If you’re Bachelor-ed out from the franchise’s back-to-back-to-back seasons last year, A) I don’t blame you and B) you should watch Single’s Inferno instead, a South Korean dating show that’s like Love Island meets Survivor. Read More

Today’s Reads

5 Chic Ways To Wear A Winter Coat Without Ruining Your ‘Fit

Right now, it’s all about classics with a twist. Say you’re into the most polarizing color — creamy white — this season, try an unexpected silhouette that feels like an oversized blanket. Want a boho, ’70s touch? Go for a patchwork topper. Read More

Carrie Is Somehow A Worse Friend Than She Was In The Original SATC

It’s not exactly new information that Carrie can be a bad friend, but is it possible that, with age and experience, she’s actually getting worse? Between her myopic grief and total lack of empathy for Miranda’s situation, we’re going with… yes. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

The Pisces moon ushers in all kinds of emotions. Read More

More Good Stuff