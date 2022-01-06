Astrology
Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: January 6, 2022
The Pisces moon ushers in all kinds of emotions.
Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 6.
The moon remains in relaxing and soothing Pisces for the day, encouraging us to take a time out and find some peace of mind. Whenever the moon is in Pisces, we usually find ourselves looking to partake in activities like meditation, sleep, or lazing around.
Come the afternoon, the Pisces moon meets up with innovative Uranus in Taurus. This cosmic combination can be helpful for sparking our imaginations. Under this Moon-Uranus pairing, we’re encouraged to use creative hobbies and interests, like the visual arts, as stress-relievers. Together, these planets also encourage us to be hopeful about the future and to spend time visualizing a future we’d like to see.
Meanwhile, many of us might find ourselves having a good cry or some sort of catharsis as we get a gentle push from the Pisces moon to let go of the emotions that have been building up. On a similar note, as we reflect on the past, some of us might be dealing with a bittersweet ending now as we look ahead to the next phase of our journey.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Set some time aside to tend to the spiritual or creative part of yourself. You might find either option to be a healthy escape. Additionally, be generous with what you have. Blessings will return to you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If you're feeling stressed about the way things are currently going on in the world, look to a low-stress way that you can support a cause you care about. Donate to a community organization.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If you’re doing any decision-making or planning today and you get a hunch or a flash of insight — trust it, as you’ll be spot on. You know exactly what you need to do. Go for it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Others are interested in your unique approach or point of view. Speak your truth as it could lead to an opportunity or you providing someone with a message that they need to hear.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If your professional life is leaving you with lots to be desired, you have the power to start making some changes. Where do you want to see yourself? Start thinking about what would be fulfilling.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You just never know what you might learn or discover today. Try to remain open to receiving feedback or a nugget of wisdom from others. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If you’ve been feeling emotionally weighed down, today gives you the chance to shake off those blues. Do what you can to nourish your mind and body. Take extra care with yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Look to ways to connect with people through humor or shared hobbies today. You’ll find that it will provide you with a healthy distraction. Romance could be a bright spot too.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
In what ways can you switch up your regular routine to ensure that you have more time to rest and care for yourself? Perhaps you may need to pare down your schedule.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Instead of keeping up with social media, redirect your focus towards books, conversations, or entertainment that puts you in a good mood. Shake it up.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Honor your values today, especially if it means breaking away from tradition or a way of life that no longer works for you. Remember that your individuality is a gift.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You could receive an unexpected, yet positive message today that puts a smile on your face and hope in your heart. Trust that good things are coming.
