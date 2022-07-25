A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on July 25, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Ayo Edebiri, Breakout Star Of 'The Bear,' Eats Like An 11-Year-Old

Shortly after Hulu’s The Bear premiered, the Internet went into heat for the pasty virility of Jeremy Allen White’s Chef Carmy, who is brilliant, tormented, and visibly smells of cigarette smoke and unwashed hair. But the revelation of the show is Ayo Edebiri, who previously held roles on Big Mouth (where she actually replaced Jenny Slate) and Dickinson. Here, the rising star talks to Bustle about eating “like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone 2,” the horrors of high school, and finally feeling comfortable in her own skin. Read More

This Fitness Trend Is A Dream For WFH Body Aches

Is having the option to work from home great? Yes, it is. Do I suspect that my joints have become approximately 12 times more creaky now that I spend the majority of every day like this? Also yes, so I’m very excited to give this spin on muscle flossing a try. Read More

Bella Hadid Nails This Bombshell Brigitte Bardot-Inspired Look

If we’ve learned anything in the years since Bella Hadid rose to supermodel stardom, it’s that your girl is a master at blending fashion from different decades. Her latest look, which features a totally sheer black tube top, is simultaneously giving aughts and ’60s vibes in the best way. Read More

20 Beachy Tattoo Ideas So Vacation Never Has To End

Sometimes tattoos mean something. Sometimes they don’t! We hold these truths to be self-evident. So whether you want to look down at your ankle and remember the kick*ss snorkeling from your bachelorette trip or you just love palm trees, here’s some ink inspo. Read More

The Dreamy Candles That Are All Over Your Instagram Feed

Like the mushroom lamp and the wavy mirror before them, these Anais candles are Instagram’s latest home decor It pieces (and a fraction of the cost). I never would have pegged “candle shaped like a breakfast cereal” as something that would class up a room, but that was before. Now, I’m ready to stake my apartment’s entire vibe on its breakfast-inspired candles. Read More

I Tried The TikTok-Famous Glitter Peel-Off Face Mask & These Are My Thoughts

It’s obviously great fodder for a self-care selfie moment, but at $23 a pop for a small, potentially single-use jar, Bustle beauty writer Paris Giles was hoping to see some tangible benefits from this sparkly concoction. Read More

