Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 25, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 25, 2022.

There’s some stop-and-start energy present that sets the tone for the day. The moon finishes out her stay in industrious Gemini. However, in the early morning, la luna gets into some conflict with hazy Neptune in Pisces, starting the day off super slow. Meanwhile, introspective Venus in Cancer faces off with the extroverted vibes of Jupiter in Aries. As a result of this cosmic soup, we might feel like we’re being pulled in too many directions, which could bring on some tiredness or irritability.

The good thing is that the moon moves home to Cancer by the mid-afternoon, giving us a chance to sort ourselves out. Whenever the moon is in this nurturing sign, we’re encouraged to do what we can to feed and care for ourselves as well as take care of each other. For those of us that might not be feeling good, today can be a good time to rest or call on the support of loved ones.

With Venus and Jupiter creating some friction with each other, alongside the Cancer moon, this can also be a good day for giving back to others and embodying the spirit of generosity. Still, we may need to watch that we don’t overcommit our time or promise on things that we’re not able to deliver.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You feel called to help or support someone you care a lot about. Perhaps you’re thinking of getting them a gift. Show up for them but stick to giving within your means.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re tempted to offer a friend or a person you know with some advice. Take care that you’re not offering something that’s unwelcome or unsolicited. You don’t have to be the go-to person.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re wondering what’s the best way to do something kind for others, consider donating money or resources to a cause you can get behind. On another note, don’t spread yourself thin.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be starting out the day feeling tired or unmotivated. If so, take some extra time to nourish and pamper yourself as much as possible. The world can wait.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Keeping a low profile seems like the easiest choice for you today, especially as you’re not in the mood for much company or attention. If you can afford to take some time off, make it happen.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might want to keep certain things limited to the group chat rather than sharing or posting it publicly. Practicing discretion is also, on some level, self-protection.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Make sure that you’re not putting added pressure on yourself, namely if you’re trying to impress someone or get their attention. Your work speaks for itself. The right folks will gravitate to you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re able to avoid taking on more work than necessary, try to avoid it at all costs. Right now, your job is to take on less rather than just piling items on to your to-do list.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Intimacy is a big theme for you today. Allowing certain people to see you when you’re vulnerable can lead to a more solid and rewarding relationship. In other cases, it’s better when you exercise boundaries.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Enlisting the help of a team or assistant could help you with getting through the mountain of work you have to do. If you’re taking time off, consider spending quality time with your peeps.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t feel too bad if you can’t stick to the schedule for today or do everything as planned. If you need to put something off or postpone, it could actually be a blessing in disguise.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Fun and excitement are at the top of your list today. If you’re in need of a mood boost or a break, an impromptu “play day” could provide you with one. Too, creative outlets can offer you reprieve.

Want to learn more? Check out your July 2022 monthly horoscope.