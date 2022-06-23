A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on June 22, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

How To Achieve The Cabincore Home Aesthetic

Cabincore is less about filling your home with mountain-themed light fixtures and throw pillows that say “see you at the lake,” and more about elevating that rustic sensibility into something sophisticated and luxurious but, most of all, connected to nature. The vibe is a departure from other recent trends like over-the-top Regencycore or glam maximalism and has become popular for precisely that reason. Here’s how to capture all the woodsy, hygge elements in your space. Read More

Kim Kardashian's New Bob Proves It's The Summer Of Short Hair

First her sis Kourtney took the plunge and started sporting the sleek “sliced bob,” and now Kim has gotten a blunt chop to match. But it’s not just the Kardashian family — a ton of celebs are ditching their signature long locks and embracing a short-hair-don’t-care summer. Read More

18 Unanswered Questions From The Hills That Still Haunt Us Today

It’s 2006. Your straightening iron is hot and ready to sear your side bang into oblivion, you’re texting your girlies on your flip phone, and The Hills is playing on the TV in the background. Despite all the years we spent following Lauren, Heidi, and the rest of the crew, we still have a lot of unanswered questions, like, what was up with the weird Heidi/Spencer/Audrina love triangle? How did those sex tape rumors about Lauren Conrad and Jason Wahler really get started? And let’s not forget the mystery of Justin Bobby in general. There’s a lot to dissect. Read More

Why This TikTok-Famous Lotion Has Such A Devoted Following

TikTok is, among many things, a nostalgia factory — take its users’ recent obsessions with Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick and mini UGGs, for example. But the beauty product that has racked up over 2 billion views is actually a Y2K-era drugstore staple, CeraVe’s moisturizing lotion. So we asked experts to explain what makes it so good, and why it has such staying power. Read More

Regé-Jean Page On The Art Of Power-Napping

So despite all the rumors, it sounds like Page probably *isn’t* returning to Bridgerton for Season 3, after all, but at least we still have Polin to look forward to. While you wait with bated breath for his next project, the actor shared his beauty routine and self-care go-tos with us. Read More

Tory Burch Was Always Determined To Uplift Ambitious Women

The fashion mogul talks about her foundation’s Embrace Ambition summit, how she thinks about making a difference in the world, and the best career advice she ever received. Read More

