Bustle Newsletter: June 27, 2022

Inside The Wild, Contrived World Of Staged Paparazzi Photos

Just because a photo looks candid doesn’t mean it actually is — but how can you tell what’s real and what’s a faux-spontaneous shot of your favorite celeb “shopping” at Sephora? Insiders share what’s likely real (aka Harry and Olivia showing PDA), what may be “loosely coordinated” (ahem, Kendall Jenner at the gas station), and how to tell if a photo is totally set up. “A lot of the photos will run with really tiny captions,” Tyler Williams, CEO of beauty PR firm Nouveau Communications, tells Bustle. “If those captions are branded in any capacity, like ‘Hilary Duff gets ice cream at whatever ice cream shop,’ you’ve got yourself a staged photo.” Read more

23 Abortion Funds In States With Trigger Bans To Donate To

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving it up to the states to determine abortion access. But advocates stress that the fight’s not over. One way to help right now? Donating to abortion funds in states with trigger bans — like Oklahoma and North Dakota — where access to abortion is no longer protected. Read more

Why Some Zodiac Signs Will Feel The Squeeze During This Month’s New Moon

On June 28, the June 2022 new moon moves into Cancer. “Cancer is about our inner world — think family, home, and your sense of belonging — meaning this lunation will amplify the areas of life we tend to keep most private,” writes Bustle's Brittany Beringer. But this lunation won’t affect everyone equally. If you’re one of the four signs who’ll be feeling the crab’s vibes the most intensely, you could be susceptible to emotional burnout. Read more

Ciara Is Just Getting Started In Fashion

One year into Ciara’s brand LITA by Ciara (which stands for​​ Love Is The Answer), she reflects on her favorite pieces, who’s inspired her style, and what’s next for the fashionably responsible brand. “What's really important to us is that we think of everyone and we include everyone,” the multi-hyphenate mogul tells Bustle. “Like us figuring out how we can continue to expand in our sizes. We ultimately want to impact through fashion.” Read more

How To Come Out Online, According To Gen Z

Singer Trevi Moran knows a thing or two about coming out online — the 23-year-old, who has 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone, has done it twice: She came out as gay on YouTube in 2015, then as transgender in 2020. “I think it’s best to share what your experiences have been — not only how euphoric and beautiful it is to be open and express yourself, but the struggles, too,” she tells Bustle. “Spill your heart to the camera and be the most authentic version of you, because you deserve to be that.” Read more

