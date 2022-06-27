Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For June 27, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, June 27, 2022.

The moon hangs out in talkative Gemini for the day, putting us in the mood to connect with each other online and IRL. With Mercury (also in Gemini) teaming up with la luna in the morning, we’ll be most interested in discussing current events, sharing ideas and information, and trading a few jokes.

As tomorrow’s new moon in tenderhearted Cancer approaches, today’s busy energy gives us the opportunity to wrap up unfinished business and put pending tasks to rest. Ambitious Mars in Aries joins forces with Saturn in future-forward Aquarius by the early evening, lending us some motivation. This cosmic combination can also help us lay the groundwork for goals we hope to execute at the new moon.

This can also be a good day for putting solutions to work or a plan of action in motion to deal with a difficult issue. When the Gemini moon meets up with Mars and Saturn later in the evening, we’re encouraged to band together as a means of addressing or fixing any problems. As such, this is not only a great time to socialize but it’s also a good time for meetings or conversations with a purpose. By late tonight, sleepy Neptune in Pisces joins the mix and faces off with the moon. Under this planetary pairing, we’re encouraged to unplug for the day and relax.

You have people’s attention and cooperation now. If there’s something you’ve been hoping to talk about or a favor you need to call in, you have the go-ahead.

If your money isn’t where you want it, perhaps it’s time to have a discussion with your employer or client about it. Aside from that, if you’re considering a side-hustle, put together a plan.

Your ideas or words could make quite the impact today, no matter if you’re talking to a friend or sharing something on a more public stage. Confidently put yourself out there.

It’s a good day to tackle anything that’s been left on pause so you can start from a clean slate. At the same time, don’t neglect your need for a timeout. You’re about to do some big things.

Being in conversation or in the company of your friends not only feels good, it can also help you to think more positively about the future. Lean on others if you need help keeping your spark lit.

Using your voice to inspire change or speak truth to power could help you move mountains or get the support you need to really make a difference. Talk about what’s important to you.

You’re feeling a level of optimism today that could happily rub off on others. Sow joy where you can. However, if you’re in need of some hope, seek out the company of an encouraging person.

You’re encouraged to set some time aside to tend to your emotional well-being. If you want to have the strength to keep pushing forward, allow today to be an opportunity to regroup.

A partnership or joint venture looks promising. The timing is perfect for working out the details of a contract or discussing shared goals. Everyone should be on the same page. What’s more, love is sweet.

A heartfelt discussion with someone you love may be warranted today. It could have to do with your finances or something a bit deeper. Either way, the two of you can find common ground.

Your romantic life is a huge deal now as the chances for meeting new and interesting people increase. If you’re already partnered, you and your bae will have a lot of fun being adventurous.

You might be moved to do some cleaning or redecorating around your home. Perhaps it’s time for a fun DIY project to bring your vision to life. Also, spending quality time with family is encouraged.

