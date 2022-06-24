Summer temperatures may be rising, but the sunshine isn’t nearly as scorching as our new moon feelings are. We have Cancer season to thank for these emotional swells, and that’ll be especially true once the water sign energy peaks during the June 2022 new moon on June 28. As the first major lunation of the summer, this powerful lunar moment is here to help us set some fresh intentions and connect with our sensitive sides. You’ll want to know how the June 2022 new moon will affect your zodiac sign, as it’ll hit everyone’s heart’s a little bit differently.

Cancer zodiac energy is known for being compassionate, caring, and perhaps a little bit snippy, too — it is the sign of the crab, after all. At the time of June’s new moon, both the sun and moon will align in this water sign’s sensitive seas, which offers all zodiac signs an emotional reset point. Under the beams of this gentle yet powerful lunation, we can more easily access our intuitive senses and connect with our true inner feelings. Have some heart-to-heart convos with loved ones or treat yourself to some healing downtime where you can reflect on the first half of the year while also planting seeds for the months to come.

June’s new moon is also bound to bring about big feelings, but just because of that classic Cancer season moodiness. A square-off between the luminaries and expansive planet Jupiter could amplify our emotions, making us highly sensitive to even the most subtle of energy shifts. Separately, Neptune retrograde kicks off on the same day as the new moon, so we’ll be feeling a shift in our spiritual sensibilities and may begin to notice our rose-colored fantasies fading. Our hearts will certainly feel tender, but the sweet and nurturing Cancerian energy of this lunation will inspire us to trust our emotional instincts and be extra gentle with ourselves. Up your self-care game and set aside time for indulging in your creature comforts.

Read on for your June 2022 new moon horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This new moon is offering you a fresh start in your personal life, Aries, so take some time away from summer socializing to get in touch with your heart. Extend an olive branch to family members or old friends with whom you’ve had falling outs, and begin a new chapter in these relationships. You have the power to rewrite your story and create a more solid emotional foundation in your life that’ll serve you for years to come.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As a practical-minded earth sign, you may not always choose to wear your heart on your sleeve, Taurus. However, this new moon will inspire you to communicate from a place of deeper emotional resonance. Use this influx of sensitivity to initiate more meaningful conversations in your day-to-day life and be more openly expressive of your feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Get out of your head and get into the pleasure of the present moment, Gemini! This new moon wants you to focus on connecting with the tangible elements of your life — think sensual delights, material resources, and even the numbers in your bank account. A little bit of luxury can go a long way when it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth and making life a little more fun. Allow yourself the freedom to indulge.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You deserve some time to fully focus on yourself, Cancer, and this emotional new moon in your sign is the perfect excuse. Clear your slate of any responsibilities to others and let yourself be a little selfish now. You have the power to turn over a new leaf and start building toward the goals that have been burning in your heart. Take the first steps to making your summer dreams a reality.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This new moon is casting a dreamy spell on you, Leo, so prepare to feel like you’re lost in a foggy, feelings-filled haze. Put off any big social events and postpone the work responsibilities you can in favor of some restful solitude and emotional healing time. Your heart needs some time to recharge its batteries and your intuition wants to be strengthened. Quiet the daily chatter so you can hear your higher self speak.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You’re a service-oriented sign by nature, Virgo, but this new moon will be an especially powerful source of inspiration when it comes to helping others. You’re being called to step up as a leader within the collective and devote some of your emotional energy to the community. Whether you do this by volunteering for a cause or simply being a more compassionate part of your social circle, now’s the time to use your gifts to make a positive difference.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Maintaining work/life balance is important to a harmony-loving sign like yourself, Libra, but this new moon will inspire you to pour your whole heart into your professional life for the time being. A spark of inspiration is lighting up your ability to tackle new projects and set fresh career goals. Follow your intuition and take initiative to show your higher-ups how talented you truly are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This new moon is hitting in a fellow water sign’s realm, Scorpio, so it’s probably bursting your heart open with emotion. You’re currently taking in the full spectrum of feelings that exist in the world today and are adopting a more compassionate approach. Work on welcoming a wider range of perspectives and softening your stance when it comes to philosophical beliefs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Time to get deep, Sagittarius. This new moon is flipping your third eye wide open and asking you to look at the most intimate thoughts, desires, and feelings that reside within your soul. Being vulnerable can be uncomfortable, but getting real with your inner truth and facing your demons will grant you a sense of emotional freedom that simply can’t be achieved otherwise.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This new moon brings a powerful opportunity for some much-needed healing in your relationships, Capricorn. Building long-lasting bonds with your closest people is important to you, but this requires emotional openness and vulnerability. Instead of trying to swallow your sensitivities and hide your true feelings, practice putting yourself out there and showing your partners what’s really in your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You’re not usually one to get lost in your emotions, Aquarius, but during this new moon, allowing them to fully wash over you could help you be more productive. Bottling up your feelings will ultimately lead to a pressure-fueled explosion, so make a conscious effort to get in touch with yourself and make time for introspective reflection. Journaling, yoga classes, or morning meditations can help you embrace this fresh start.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you’re feeling a little wonky under this new moon, Pisces, blame it on the fact that your sign’s ruling planet — dreamy Neptune — is going retrograde today. While this might feel like a harsh reality check, the current astro-weather can also bring you a renewed sense of intuitive clarity. Let go of fantastical illusions and instead channel your emotions into something creative and fun.