Summer is in full swing — and the burgeoning flowers, rainstorms, along with summer’s first rejuvenating new moon, are a metaphor for a clean slate. On June 28, the June 2022 new moon moves into delicate and intuitive Cancer, bringing attention to the most private parts of our lives. While this lunation may be light and fun for some, the zodiac signs most affected by the June 2022 new moon will soon find that the shifts hit too close to home — literally.

New moons reset the monthly lunar cycle. Given that June’s new moon is the first since the summer solstice, which heralds new beginnings, consider it a complete revival of bottled-up emotions and private revelations. Cancer is about our inner world — think family, home, and your sense of belonging — meaning this lunation will amplify the areas of life we tend to keep most private. The cardinal water sign is highly intuitive and empathetic, so those most impacted by the crab’s vibes may be susceptible to emotional burnout as they tackle balancing their service to their loved ones and care for themselves.

Will this lunation strike a chord in your private life? Read on to find out if you’re one of the few zodiac signs most affected by the June 2022 new moon.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The new moon is activating your private home life, Aries, nudging you to take stock of how much you give and receive from your loved ones. “There's a great possibility for better emotional connectivity with family members or roommates, but also a potential for being emotionally manipulated by parents or anyone they live with,” Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer, tells Bustle. It’s a good idea to slow down and focus on yourself. Your connection to your family right now may manifest as overprotectiveness, but it’s best to save your energy. That’s because Jupiter, the planet governing fortune, is elevating your sense of self. “Aries is asked to focus more on their own growth potentials and not rely on their family or living situation too heavily,” says Marquardt.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Your savior complex is being amplified by the new moon, Cancer, but rather than inspiring you to help others, it’s urging you to reflect on your own self-sacrificial tendencies. Right now, it’s about your ability to focus on yourself and let others take care of you — this lunation is happening in your home turf, after all. “Cancer is being asked to focus on their own emotional triggers and healing because that's the only way they can better show up in all aspects of life,” explains Marquardt. “Cancer is so used to nurturing others and providing for the people in their life, but right now that energy needs to be turned inward. Fill your own cup!”

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s getting intense in your work life, Libra, but while you champion yourself as an achiever, the new moon is asking you to remember the community at work that helped get you there. This lunation may bring out a competitive side to you that may come at a cost to your colleagues. “Libras have a major ability to manifest a new job, raise, or promotion during this new moon,” explains Marquardt. “Lillith conjoining this new moon in Libra's tenth house of career indicates a shiny new opportunity that's riddled with ‘me first’ energy.” As you work toward your career goals, be mindful of playing fair. “Look at other people as if they're walking with you on your path, not standing in front of you creating an obstacle to your success,” says Marquardt.