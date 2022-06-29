A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on June 29, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Zooey Deschanel Can't Be Anyone But Herself

If you saw 500 Days of Summer circa 2009 and weren’t at least tempted to run to the hairdresser and demand bangs, then we are not the same. (I did this and then cried for three days — a friendly PSA to always bring a photo.) Aside from cementing her as the foremost bangs-fluencer of our time, that movie also marked a period of Deschanel’s career in which she was conflated with the “oddball” characters she often played, which wasn’t necessarily how she thought of herself. “People would say I was unique or quirky, and I remember being like, ‘Why?’ It wasn’t like I was trying to be that way,” she tells Bustle. “I just wanted to be normal.” Read More

10 Times Miranda’s Outfits Were Better Than Carrie’s On SATC

Look, Miranda was never thought to be the most stylish of the famous Manhattan foursome, but her reserved, practical, and occasionally andgrogynous-leaning outfits were simply ahead of their time. Read More

This New Romance Novel Is Inspired By Meghan & Harry’s Royal Love Story

Since it seems like these two are something out of a rom-com, it makes sense that their relationship is now fueling the genre they seem born of. Here’s all the juicy titles hitting bookstore shelves this week, in case you’re looking to do some beach or poolside reading over the long weekend. Read More

11 Summer Fragrances Bustle’s Editors Can’t Get Enough Of

Whether you want your summer vibe to channel a romantic Italian getaway or a refreshing citrus-y spritz, there’s a scent on this list for you. Bonus: Most of them are sub-$100. Read More

How Buffy The Vampire Slayer Inspired Soccer Mommy’s New Album

“When I write something, I use a lot of comparisons to evil, darkness, light, gore, and lots of stuff like that,” the 25-year-old musician tells Bustle. “Everything gets more dramatic when you bring vampires in,” which, yes, true — hard to think of a more dramatic bunch than those guys. Here, Sophie Allison (aka Soccer Mommy) tells us about her new album, Sometimes, Forever; the country music she blasts alone in the car; and why Usher is the king of summer anthems. Read More

EJ Marcus Runs The Most Wholesome Corner Of TikTok

It can be hard to find a corner of the Internet that feels playful yet smart (especially with the inevitability of doomscrolling these days), but that delightful blend of humor and comfort content is what you’ll find on EJ Marcus’ TikTok account, where they share comedy sketches about hyper-specific situations. Come for a peek at Marcus’ discarded character ideas, and stay for the weirdest comment they ever received — it lives up to the hype. Read More

