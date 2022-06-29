Here's Your Daily Horoscope For June 29, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, June 29, 2022.

Coming fresh off of last night’s new moon in Cancer, la luna remains stationed in this kindhearted sign. It’s not uncommon to feel a bit tender now. The friction between the moon and wounded Chiron in Aries this afternoon can stir up some angry or painful feelings this afternoon. However, if we can take time out of our day to nurture ourselves and each other, there will be some calming and feel-good vibes around that we can enjoy.

Towards the evening, emotions begin to subside a bit when the Cancer moon teams up with change-making Uranus in Taurus. With the energy of the new moon still percolating, this cosmic combination can be helpful for starting something new or wiping the slate clean. It can also be helpful for community activism or involvement.

With Taurus and Cancer being signs concerned most with security, we should find ourselves feeling motivated to make positive changes concerning our home, finances, or personal life. This moon-Uranus combo gives us the courage needed to let go of the past in favor for something better.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If takeout is on your menu today, consider skipping it and trying out a simple yet nutritious home-cooked recipe instead? Maybe surprising someone you love with a meal could be a mood boost too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ve got an idea that could become something more if you’re willing to talk to the right people. On similar note, using your voice or social media to bring attention to cause you care about gets results.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

An unexpected gift or blessing might land in your lap today. Take it as a reminder that the universe is always looking out for you, even when you’re least expecting it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find a new and exciting community to join if you’re willing to take a chance and put yourself out there. Too, you can be an agent for change through your care and compassion.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your bandwidth is low today. Try to block out some time that’s just for you. Tuning out the distractions will also help you with finding clarity on how to best move in a new direction.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Spend time with people that help you with thinking more optimistically about the future. These are the folks that encourage you to have new experiences and believe in what seems impossible.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been hoping to find a new job or client, you’re able to make some progress today. Applying for financial assistance or loan forgiveness can also lead to a positive outcome.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Sharing your wisdom or insight is just the thing that people need right now. You never know — it might bring you an opportunity too. Meanwhile, someone surprises you with a show of kindness.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Removing janky vibes or junk from your space can help you with shaking off the blues or a bad mood. A relaxing walk or bath could also assist you in turning a frown upside down.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Single Capricorns could find love through a moment of fun or serendipity. Partnered Caps might want to do something fun with their partner, like a couples’ art class or a double date.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re encouraged to make some gentle changes to your wellness routine or work schedule. Think about what feels the most sustainable for you now — start with that.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The creative side life is where you’ll find some peace of mind, even if you’re just soaking up and absorbing what’s out there, opposed to making something yourself. Either way, just have fun.

Want to learn more? Check out your June 2022 monthly horoscope.