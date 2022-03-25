A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on March 25, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Bridgerton is finally back, meaning the series’ iconic “Regencycore” beauty looks are, too. Also known as “coquette,” “dollette,” and “princesscore,” the fanciful aesthetic is the embodiment of period-piece romance and femininity, pulling inspiration from past centuries and their more modern interpretations à la Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette — or, of course, Bridgerton. In essence, it’s an elevated take on “no-makeup makeup” and emphasizes one’s ethereal, naturally glowing complexion by using cream blush and liquid highlighters. “The products’ creaminess enhances the cheekbones in a flushed and natural way,” Lynda Pearce, Bridgerton’s Season 1 makeup artist, tells Bustle. Think: as flushed as if you just received a smooch from Anthony Bridgerton himself. Read More

With over 287 million views on TikTok, it’s clear that people are into the 12/3/30 workout. All you do is set your treadmill’s incline to 12% and walk at a speed of 3 miles per hour for 30 minutes. It doesn’t sound like anything to write home about, and yet — after Bustle writer Danielle Sinay tried it for a couple of weeks, the workout completely changed her perspective on exercise: “While I love running and am so grateful for it prompting my fitness journey, I had become so fixated on distances and lengths of time that I wasn’t actually focused on what was right for me.” Those incline walks on the tread, however, forced her to listen to her body and adjust the workout based on her needs — not the other way around. Read More

This year, it’s all about the early aughts. Y2K is back in action when it comes to all areas of your closet: Think bucket hats, Juicy Couture sweatsuits, baby tees, and yes, even denim. When it comes to denim trends of the 2000s, there are a few that instantly come to mind. There is, of course, low-rise, beloved by Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera (among others), there’s the Canadian tuxedo, most memorably worn by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 VMAs, and more. From patchwork to miniskirts, dresses, and more — it’s time to dig through those childhood collections and reconsider your old favorites. Read More

The Russells are the nouveau riche of the show, the newly-minted railroad barons trying to use their wealth to enter the exclusive world of the old-family elite of New York City, a social scene organized by one notorious Mrs. Astor and not entirely unlike high school in the rigidity of its in-crowd/out-crowd segregation. By my estimation, they’re the most compelling pair on the show by a long shot. We’ve thankfully more or less moved past the era where heterosexual sitcom television couples seem to outright despise each other, but it’s still refreshing to see a young, ambitious couple fully and unequivocally in love, who mutually support each other’s goals. Read More

Traditional awards shows can only offer so much: self-congratulatory speeches about The Importance of Cinema, self-congratulatory orchestral medleys, self-congratulatory standing ovations. Where are the trophies for the performances that baffled, the accents that were memed? The scenes that made audiences squint and squirm and question their sanity? The things they'll remember for years to come? If no one else will award them, Bustle will. (Yes, it’s very brave.) From the best sex scene to the best four-legged performer, here are tributes to the oddities in film in 2021. Read More

