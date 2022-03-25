Here's Your Horoscope For March 25, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, March 25.

The moon is currently stationed in no-nonsense Capricorn. Mixed with the spirit of Aries season, it brings a can-do energy to the air. As a result, this could be a great time for tackling challenging tasks or projects as well as our responsibilities.

Although Capricorn loves to be busy and productive, today reminds us to be mindful of taking too much onto our shoulders, especially as the moon faces off with wounded Chiron in Aries by the afternoon. Under this cosmic combination, we may need to work on setting better boundaries and respecting our own limitations.

Come later in the afternoon, the moon in Capricorn teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus. With the help of this planetary pair, we might find that we’re ready to make necessary changes or updates to a plan or the execution of one. With the moon being in the last quarter phase, we’re encouraged to take stock of where we are, while working to close out unfinished business and prepping for what’s to come. Thanks to this Moon-Uranus aspect, whatever changes we do make should go smoothly.

You have the chance to make a positive impression on someone, particularly within your career or due to something you’re good at. Meanwhile, it’s time to go about getting something you want differently.

You could use some extra free time or an escape of some sort. You might benefit from switching up your environment for the day. Overall, you’re feeling more confident about embracing change.

Before you start stressing over something that’s currently beyond your control, consider the things you can focus on that are within your power to do something about.

Someone may want to surprise you with some last-minute plans. Don’t shy away. You could stand to do something a little different from the norm. Meeting new people can help you do this, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you’ve been feeling like you’ve been stuck in place, largely where your professional life or your responsibilities are concerned, today offers you a change of pace. Expect a breakthrough.

If things have beginning to feel a bit boring or monotonous, what some new and interesting things that you can get into now? Hint: it shouldn’t be anything involved with work.

If you’ve been dealing with an ongoing money matter, things could take a positive turn. The same goes for anything that you’ve been dealing with on an emotional level, too.

Someone that you encounter today could provide you with some great food for thought or open you up to a new experience. Connect with people that push you to think differently.

You might be working on making a lifestyle change. Expect to start seeing some results. Also expect to see where you might need to make some tweaks to your routine or regimen.

What’s one thing that you can do today to step outside of your comfort zone? Perhaps it’s something creative or self-expressive, like a funky new outfit. Let yourself go a little.

You might not have too much energy today. The best thing you can do for yourself is put yourself on a time out, or at the very least let folks not to disturb you for a little while.

Today encourages you to find community where you can. You might find an unexpected opportunity waiting for you through someone you know online or IRL.

Want to learn more? Check out your March 2022 monthly horoscope.