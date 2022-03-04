Life
Bustle Newsletter: March 3, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian on the family's new show, setting boundaries, and borrowing Travis' underwear.
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on March 3, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
Kourtney Kardashian Was Right All Along
Throughout the 20 seasons of her family’s eponymous show, Kourtney seemed to stand apart from the other Kardashian-Jenner women. “Not so psyched to be keeping up,” as writer Anna Peele put it. “It became a really toxic environment at the end for me,” she tells Bustle. “I felt like I was being a character. ‘This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and only use the annoying comment that she said.’” Kourtney wanted boundaries, where Kim and Khloe wanted to keep their pact to “show everything.” But after a year off filming, launching her lifestyle brand Poosh, and finding a new healthy (and horny) relationship, Kardashian isn’t sweating the premier of the family’s new Hulu show next month. Now, she says, “I feel like I have things to show.” Read More
The Latest
The Bella Hadid Way To Style A Sheer Dress
Not quite like the naked dresses celebs have been rocking on the red carpets the last few years, the see-through dress of the moment is more loose-fitting and casual. Even still, it’s not the most abundantly wearable look in the world — most of us probably aren’t going to pull a Kate Moss to go to the movies. So here are a few ideas on how to make it work in everyday life. Read More
12 Manicure Ideas That Prove Brown Is The Perfect Neutral
Subtle, earth-tone manicures are everywhere right now, and a monochromatic minimalist look in brown hues is a unique way to get in on the trend. Read More
Today’s Reads
The Skin-Plumping Sheet Mask That Keeps Adut Akech Glowing
Even though she’s only 22, the supermodel has seen the fashion industry change substantially since she began her career. Where she was frequently the sole Black model on shoots or runways, these days, “there’s a lot more models of color,” she shares. “Sometimes makeup artists on set wouldn’t understand the different tones in Black skin, but it’s getting better now.” Here, she tells Bustle her secret to applying makeup (extremely validating for anyone else who uses their fingers) and the moisturizing products she keeps in rotation. Read More
Mark Ruffalo & Jennifer Garner Want To Make A 13 Going On 30 Sequel
Honestly, how has this not happened already? We have 19,000 superhero movies and there’s a new remake announced every other week. Jenna and Matty are game, so it’s your move, Hollywood. Read More
An Infrared Sauna Blanket Will Bring Spa Day To Your Bedroom
If the whole naked group sweating thing has turned you off from saunas before, an infrared blanket will deliver basically all of the same benefits — glowy skin, relaxation, and muscle recovery — from the comfort of your bed. Read More
Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope
Put yourself out there. Read More