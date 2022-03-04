A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on March 3, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Kourtney Kardashian Was Right All Along

Throughout the 20 seasons of her family’s eponymous show, Kourtney seemed to stand apart from the other Kardashian-Jenner women. “Not so psyched to be keeping up,” as writer Anna Peele put it. “It became a really toxic environment at the end for me,” she tells Bustle. “I felt like I was being a character. ‘This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and only use the annoying comment that she said.’” Kourtney wanted boundaries, where Kim and Khloe wanted to keep their pact to “show everything.” But after a year off filming, launching her lifestyle brand Poosh, and finding a new healthy (and horny) relationship, Kardashian isn’t sweating the premier of the family’s new Hulu show next month. Now, she says, “I feel like I have things to show.” Read More

The Bella Hadid Way To Style A Sheer Dress

Not quite like the naked dresses celebs have been rocking on the red carpets the last few years, the see-through dress of the moment is more loose-fitting and casual. Even still, it’s not the most abundantly wearable look in the world — most of us probably aren’t going to pull a Kate Moss to go to the movies. So here are a few ideas on how to make it work in everyday life. Read More

12 Manicure Ideas That Prove Brown Is The Perfect Neutral

Subtle, earth-tone manicures are everywhere right now, and a monochromatic minimalist look in brown hues is a unique way to get in on the trend. Read More

The Skin-Plumping Sheet Mask That Keeps Adut Akech Glowing

Even though she’s only 22, the supermodel has seen the fashion industry change substantially since she began her career. Where she was frequently the sole Black model on shoots or runways, these days, “there’s a lot more models of color,” she shares. “Sometimes makeup artists on set wouldn’t understand the different tones in Black skin, but it’s getting better now.” Here, she tells Bustle her secret to applying makeup (extremely validating for anyone else who uses their fingers) and the moisturizing products she keeps in rotation. Read More

Mark Ruffalo & Jennifer Garner Want To Make A 13 Going On 30 Sequel

Honestly, how has this not happened already? We have 19,000 superhero movies and there’s a new remake announced every other week. Jenna and Matty are game, so it’s your move, Hollywood. Read More

An Infrared Sauna Blanket Will Bring Spa Day To Your Bedroom

If the whole naked group sweating thing has turned you off from saunas before, an infrared blanket will deliver basically all of the same benefits — glowy skin, relaxation, and muscle recovery — from the comfort of your bed. Read More

