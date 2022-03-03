Here's Your Horoscope For March 3, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for March 3.

The moon remains stationed in visionary Pisces for the day, which continues the theme of hope and renewal from yesterday’s new moon. Whatever plans we’re looking to set into motion or dreams we want to make come true, today provides us with a needed reset so we can begin laying the groundwork.

Meanwhile, ambitious Mars and feel-good Venus are still stationed in earthy Capricorn. Together, they’ll spend much of the day alongside powerful Pluto. Between the soothing waters of the Pisces moon, the regenerative effects of Pluto, and the grounded energy of planets in Capricorn, today is great for anything that helps restore our body and spirit. Additionally, if we’re ready for a lifestyle change, this is an optimal time to start.

With the inspiration and motivation that’s permeating the atmosphere now, we’re more likely to take a chance on something or put ourselves out there than we were before. As Venus and Mars in Capricorn continue to help us get clear on what are values are, we can move confidently forward in honoring them, especially as the moon moves to courageous Aries by the evening.

If there’s something going on at your job or within your field that leaves you feeling uneasy, what can you do within your power to spark a change? Trust that you’re doing the right thing.

You’re encouraged to shed a limiting belief or point of view in exchange for a broader outlook. In what ways do you need give yourself a new lease on life? Perhaps study or travel may be the key.

Your financial picture could be taking a turn for the better as a wise career or money decision could pay off. Meanwhile, where do you need to view yourself more as a leader or a pioneer?

Someone you encounter today could end up being a big source of support, inspiration, or opportunity for you. Having the perfect person on your team can get you far.

An issue concerning your health or well-being could be resolved soon or taking a turn for the better. If you’ve been trying to make a lifestyle change to no avail, your chances for success just increased.

You could catch the right person’s attention either with a creative project you’ve done or something you’re talented at. In terms of love and romance, expect something good.

You may have the chance to start anew when it comes to a home or family matter. Perhaps you’ll have the chance to create a space that’s more stable, comfortable, or peaceful.

It’s possible that your words or ideas could bring you some much deserved recognition today. If you have a meeting or interview, let your charm and insightfulness shine through.

If you’re not happy with the pay that you’re receiving, now’s the time to say something about it. On another note, honoring your values helps you attract the things you really want.

You have the power to impact people in a big way, particularly in terms of inspiring solutions or lifting spirits. On a personal level, what’s something new you’re craving to learn? Go for it!

Just when you’re ready to throw in the towel, an opportunity or a breakthrough is presented to you that reminds you that everything you’ve been doing has been worthwhile.

You can make some amazing things happen now in such a way that you might even surprise yourself. As long as you’re ready to do things differently than you have in the past, you’ll win.

