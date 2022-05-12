A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on May 12, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

2002 was a banner year for pop culture: Bennifer was going strong. Spider-Man ruled the box office. Avril Lavigne was all over the radio, and The Bachelor had audiences in a chokehold. Twenty years later, this exact same sentence (somehow?) holds true. Plenty of other things happened that year, too: the first musical collaboration between Beyoncé and Jay Z, the first Gossip Girl book, the dawn of American Idol. Justin and Britney were still a thing, and so were… Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds???

It’s fun to reminisce, so we took a walk down memory lane exploring the ways that the major hallmarks of 2002 are *still* impacting pop culture. Below, enjoy some of the stories from this very special TBT. Read More

6 2002 Fashion Trends We’re Stoked Are Coming Back

Millennial pink, you’ve had your day in the sun, we’re ready for something a little more Elle-Woodsian. (Or, if all-over fuschia isn’t your bag, pair it with black for nails that would be Avril-approved today or 20 years ago.) Besides the Pepto pink, here’s everything else you should be digging out of your closet RN: Read More

Avril Lavigne Never Let Go Of Pop-Punk

Speaking of Avril, despite that we’ve hit a new peak of pop-punk, she’d implore you not to call it a comeback. “My shows have [always] carried that energy and vibe,” she tells Bustle. “When some people are like, ‘It’s back,’ I’m like, ‘It’s always been there for me, baby!’” We chatted with the reigning queen of the genre about the first CD she ever bought, working with Travis Barker, and barbecuing with MGK. Read More

20 Celebrity Couples Who You Forgot Dated In 2002

Thanks in part to their reunion, but mostly the “Jenny From The Block” butt grab, there’s simply no forgetting Ben and Jen’s coupledom. And I, personally, will never forget about Dunst-Gyllenhall because of the salad-hands incident. But Alanis and Ryan Reynolds?! That feels like a parallel dimension. Read More

The Anna Nicole Show Walked So The Kardashians Could Run

Think about it. Were it not for The Anna Nicole Show’s initial conceit — to observe the wacky life of a former Playmate whose fame was built on her bare back as a 1990s centerfold — Kim’s sex-tape-to-reality-star journey would be a lot less convincing. Read More

The 9 Wildest Magazine Covers From 2002

Jennifer Aniston and the cover of People magazine: Name a more iconic duo (and don’t you dare say Ross and Rachel). It was the Jen and Brad heyday, and the Friends star was a regular fixture on the weeklies in your grocery checkout aisle. Also noteworthy from this list: Pink coming for Britney’s crown, and more Salad-Fingers from Ms. Dunst. Read More

