Not many color combinations can give you both a retro ’50s feel and early ’00s pop-punk vibes at once, but that’s exactly the power of pink and black nails. When you take a pretty pink and pair it with bold black nail polish, you can even create modern mani designs with the right balance of elegance and edge. Take it from nail artist Mo Qin, who has worked with Selena Gomez, Julia Garner, and Emilia Jones: Qin recommends the color combo for anyone who’s willing to get out of their comfort zone and try something other than the usual single shade-based manicure.
You could dip your toe into the mani trend by opting for a lighter shade of pink and delicate black detailing. “For beginners, I would recommend starting off with a sheer pink base with some sort of black line work,” Qin says. “It will be a subtle transition from solid nails.” But for the more advanced nail DIYer who loves to experiment with statement nails, Qin suggests trying more modern versions of a French manicure, like a sheer pink base with black tips or a reverse French with a solid black base and pink chrome moons. Don’t be afraid to play around with the finish to add texture, too: For instance, Qin loves a light pink base with matte black geometric shapes on each nail. For some swoon-worthy inspo, here are 15 pink and black nail designs that’ll get your creativity flowing.