Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 12, 2022.

The moon enters partnership and beauty-seeking Libra early this morning. Although Mercury may be retrograde and there’s an intense lunar eclipse on the way, the Libra moon encourages us to restore some balance to our lives. We can do this by asking for support from others or engaging in feel-good activities.

By the late morning, the Libra moon has a friendly meeting with chatty Mercury in Gemini. We’ll find that this is a good time for following up on pending matters or reconnecting with people we miss or haven’t seen in some time. As for Mercury retrograde, cooperation and thoughtfulness can help us with avoiding misunderstandings or keeping them to a minimum.

By late tonight, the moon in Libra makes an opposition to Venus in independent Aries. Under this cosmic combination, there could be some tension between what we need versus what we want. The key thing to remember is that we should be mindful of impulsiveness or looking for instant gratification where holding out for something better might be a wiser option. A little patience will pay off.

Do you need to smooth things over with someone? If so, today lends you the opportunity to make amends or hit a reset on the relationship. A little kindness can make a big difference.

Your day can go a lot smoother if you allow others to step in and support you. Doing things to take care of your mind and body helps too. Make your emotional wellness a priority.

Some updates or modifications could be in order for you where it pertains to your brand, image, or the content that you share with others. Making these changes can help you make a stronger impact.

You can juggle a lot of things, but it doesn’t always mean that you should. Keep this in mind today before agreeing to pile more obligations onto your schedule. Step back and reassess.

Catching up with old friends may be just the thing to put you in good spirits. Perhaps you’ll take them up on an invitation or ask them to join you for some fun. Happy vibes are needed.

If you haven’t been feeling as valued at work, perhaps it’s time to raise your fees or open up talks with management about getting your due. Don’t be shy about stating your worth.

With weighing out a decision, talking to someone with a different perspective on the issue could help you with figuring out where you stand. You might need to change your mind a few times.

How can you bring a little more ease into your everyday routine or habits? Think about employing some time-saving hacks or new stress-relieving tools into your schedule.

You’re feeling creatively juicy again. Perhaps this will inspire you to pursue some new goals. However, before you move forward, talk to someone that can help you craft a doable plan.

How can you pay it forward today? Consider calling in some favors for someone or vouching for their work or expertise. You’ll feel good knowing that you helped a person out.

You might have a lightbulb moment with a creative project or idea. This insight could help you reach an important goal or milestone. It could also help you with making necessary revisions.

You’re moved to buy something for your home or treat yourself to a little pick-me-up. If you’re purchasing a tech-related item or toy, make sure to get a warranty.

