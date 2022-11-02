A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 2, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Selena Gomez On Trust, Intrusive Thoughts, & The Difficulty Of Adult Friendships

A lot of celebs talk about how important mental health is these days, but Gomez actually walks the walk. Last year, she co-founded Wondermind, which aims to “democratize and destigmatize” mental health, and this week marks the premiere of her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which offers an intimate look at her life over the past six years while she battled life-changing health issues. But even though the film catches her at her most vulnerable moments, she’s not nervous about putting it out in the world. “I feel like I’m releasing, like I’m exhaling,” Gomez says. “Like I was holding all of this stuff in.” Here, she and the doc’s director chat with Bustle’s editor-in-chief, Charlotte Owen, about the film, the difficulty of making friends as an adult, and why TikTok > Instagram. Read More

“Box Bobs” Are About To Be Everywhere This Winter

Why? For one, they’re flattering on basically everyone because they elongate the neck; two, they look great under a winter hat; and three, they produce minimal tangles — lovely for the cold months when your locks are at their most dry. But if you’re not feeling a big chop for the winter, there are plenty of trendy styles for the long-haired girlies to rock once the puffer coats come out. Read More

This Gel Will Give You Perfect Laminated Brows Without The Expensive Salon Trip

Frankly, there are so many brow trends floating around — many of them conflicting — I’m not even sure there’s a defining look du jour. We’ve got fluffy, grown-out brows as a contender. Or are thin brows actually making a comeback? Bleached brows and no brows would also like to throw their names in the hat. Truly, IDK what’s going on. But if you’re looking for a standard gel to give you that perfectly coiffed look on the daily, this gel is a great option. (Scroll to the back of our fave new beauty products from last month.) Read More

Sarah Jessica Parker Is Dropping A Line Of Fendi Baguettes To Honor Carrie Bradshaw

It’s safe to say that the only accessories more closely associated with Carrie than the Fendi baguette bag are Manolo Blahniks. And since we already had a Manolo collab fit for the style icon herself earlier this year, it only makes sense that now we can complete the look. (The lavender one is tempting me to make ~highly~ questionable financial decisions.) Read More

Teyana Taylor On Injectables, Beauty, & Black Girl Magic

When it comes to aging, women of color are often handed a double-edged sword. One, that injectables are riskier for them, and two, that they “don’t get wrinkles anyway.” Well, Teyana is here to set the record straight. Read More

The 33 Most Riveting Books Hitting Shelves This Month

It’s gonna be a big month for nonfiction — Michelle Obama’s new book is arriving (aka your gift for all of the women on your list), and we’ve got a book about the history of our collective obsession with butts. What more could you ask for? Read More

