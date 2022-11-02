Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 2, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 2, 2022.

The day starts out with a friendly meeting between the moon in Aquarius and Mars in communicative Gemini. Even though Mars is currently retrograde, this Moon-Mars meeting can be helpful when it comes to advocating for or assisting others, or for working up the courage to ask for support.

Come later this afternoon, the moon moves into sleepy Pisces, giving everyone a much-needed time-out from the intensity of eclipse season.

If you’re dealing with social fatigue, now’s a good time to pause your notifications and schedule an afternoon nap.

If you’re having difficulty managing things on your own, ask a friend to step in and help.

Avoid being careless with your decision-making. Consider all your options.

Try to focus on things that put you in a good mood. Getting fresh air might help.

Do you need to limit the amount of time and energy you’re spending on social media? Stick to the group chat for today.

Be mindful of rushing head-first into a plan without getting feedback or advice.

Now’s not the time for taking a risk. Have patience.

You might be stressed with a home or family-related matter. Find a fun way to blow off some steam.

You can’t force someone to have a conversation they’re not ready for. Just wait — they will eventually come around.

Don’t feel like you need to commit yourself to anything right now. Stay open.

Today encourages you to be choosy about what you say yes to — guard your time and energy.

Don’t feel bad about prioritizing yourself. Take care of you.

