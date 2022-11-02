Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 2, 2022
Don’t be afraid to ask for help.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 2, 2022.
The day starts out with a friendly meeting between the moon in Aquarius and Mars in communicative Gemini. Even though Mars is currently retrograde, this Moon-Mars meeting can be helpful when it comes to advocating for or assisting others, or for working up the courage to ask for support.
Come later this afternoon, the moon moves into sleepy Pisces, giving everyone a much-needed time-out from the intensity of eclipse season.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
If you’re dealing with social fatigue, now’s a good time to pause your notifications and schedule an afternoon nap.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If you’re having difficulty managing things on your own, ask a friend to step in and help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Avoid being careless with your decision-making. Consider all your options.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Try to focus on things that put you in a good mood. Getting fresh air might help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Do you need to limit the amount of time and energy you’re spending on social media? Stick to the group chat for today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Be mindful of rushing head-first into a plan without getting feedback or advice.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Now’s not the time for taking a risk. Have patience.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You might be stressed with a home or family-related matter. Find a fun way to blow off some steam.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You can’t force someone to have a conversation they’re not ready for. Just wait — they will eventually come around.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Don’t feel like you need to commit yourself to anything right now. Stay open.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Today encourages you to be choosy about what you say yes to — guard your time and energy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Don’t feel bad about prioritizing yourself. Take care of you.
Want to learn more? Check out your November 2022 monthly horoscope.