Gen Z Is About To Get Its First Member Of Congress

The midterm elections are today (who got their “I Voted” sticker?), and while votes are still being counted, it’s pretty likely that Gen Z will have a seat in the House of Representatives. Maxwell Frost, 25, is a Democrat running for Florida’s historically liberal 10th Congressional District. Politico reports that “in all likelihood,” Frost will win. His interest in politics was sparked by the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, and in 2019, he became the anti-gun violence group March for Our Lives’ national organizing director. Read More

The Latest

Backstreet Boys’ Midconcert Tribute To Aaron Carter Made Nick Emotional

The Backstreet Boys are rallying behind one of their own. On Nov. 6, the boy band paused their show at London’s O2 Arena to pay tribute to member Nick Carter’s late brother Aaron Carter, who died at 34 on Nov. 5. After they sang “No Place” from their 2019 album DNA, Nick’s bandmate Kevin Richardson began their tribute by explaining how the song was about family before acknowledging Aaron’s death directly. “Tonight, we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” he told the crowd. Read More

These 3 Signs Are The Social Butterflies Of The Zodiac

Some people have the natural ability to connect with others. They can be in line at the coffee shop and start chatting with the person in front of them as if they’ve known them for years. They’re the type of people who don’t fear going to parties alone because they always end up finding someone to talk to. They seem to make friends wherever they go and somehow, nothing ever feels forced. Astrologer Emily Newman breaks down why three specific signs have the gift of the gab. Read More

Must Reads

Camilla, Queen Consort, Reportedly Approves Of The Crown

Season 5 premieres tomorrow, dropping viewers into a notoriously rocky period of Charles and Diana’s marriage. You might understand if Camilla was a little miffed by the show, but in a surprising twist, she actually seems on board. Here are all the clues she’s given over the years that might hint at her true feelings about how The Crown portrays the royal family. Read More

Elon Musk’s $8 Twitter Verification Plan Is Good, Actually

On Nov. 1, new Twitter CEO Elon Musk floated the idea of users retaining or acquiring their blue checkmarks for $8 per month. He claims the new proposal will help Twitter “pay the bills,” which really seems more like his problem than ours. Outrage immediately followed his announcement, with hordes of people claiming they’d quit the website if such a plan came to fruition. For Bustle’s humor column, “Upon Further Inspection,” comedian Ginny Hogan hilariously explains why backlash is overblown. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

The lunar eclipse is shaking everything up. Read More

More Good Stuff