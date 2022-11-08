Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 8, 2022
The lunar eclipse will shake everything up.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 8, 2022.
Today marks a game-changing lunar eclipse in Taurus, which also happens to be the last eclipse of the year. With the tension from unyielding Saturn in Aquarius and unpredictable Uranus in Taurus influencing this cosmic event, there might be quite a bit of intensity and uncertainty in the air. “Expect the unexpected” seems to be the best approach to take in navigating the day ahead.
On a positive note, you can look to this eclipse to assist you in making some much-needed changes in your life. Since this lunation happens in deliberate and methodical Taurus, you might find that a great deal of determination will be needed to see these changes through, however it won’t be impossible.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
There could be some details or concerns about your money to iron out. It’s time to do things differently than you usually do.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You’re trying to accomplish a lot. Be mindful not to burn yourself out. How can you reassess your priorities?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might have a lightbulb moment or a moment of truth. Either way, expect something to bubble up that will help you make a necessary change.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Could it be time to exercise better boundaries within a friendship or walk away entirely?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
A new career path might be on the horizon, but don’t feel pressured to make hasty decisions. Mull over your plans.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Have you been limiting yourself out of fear or convenience? Well, there’s a big world out there. It’s time to experience more of it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You might need to be unflinchingly honest with yourself about someone or something that you want. The phrase “it’s all or nothing” couldn’t be more appropriate here.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Your relationship patterns may come up for review as you assess your current connections and consider new ones.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You may need to rethink your approach to wellness or your work life. Come up with a realistic and practical solution.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You deserve to be happy, Cappy. Don’t deny yourself this truth. You just might need to broaden your idea of what happiness means.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
It’s time to redefine what home and family means to you. It’s OK to shed the past.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You might have a vision you want to bring to life. With a a little courage and a step-by-step approach you can do it.
