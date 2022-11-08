Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 8, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 8, 2022.

Today marks a game-changing lunar eclipse in Taurus, which also happens to be the last eclipse of the year. With the tension from unyielding Saturn in Aquarius and unpredictable Uranus in Taurus influencing this cosmic event, there might be quite a bit of intensity and uncertainty in the air. “Expect the unexpected” seems to be the best approach to take in navigating the day ahead.

On a positive note, you can look to this eclipse to assist you in making some much-needed changes in your life. Since this lunation happens in deliberate and methodical Taurus, you might find that a great deal of determination will be needed to see these changes through, however it won’t be impossible.

There could be some details or concerns about your money to iron out. It’s time to do things differently than you usually do.

You’re trying to accomplish a lot. Be mindful not to burn yourself out. How can you reassess your priorities?

You might have a lightbulb moment or a moment of truth. Either way, expect something to bubble up that will help you make a necessary change.

Could it be time to exercise better boundaries within a friendship or walk away entirely?

A new career path might be on the horizon, but don’t feel pressured to make hasty decisions. Mull over your plans.

Have you been limiting yourself out of fear or convenience? Well, there’s a big world out there. It’s time to experience more of it.

You might need to be unflinchingly honest with yourself about someone or something that you want. The phrase “it’s all or nothing” couldn’t be more appropriate here.

Your relationship patterns may come up for review as you assess your current connections and consider new ones.

You may need to rethink your approach to wellness or your work life. Come up with a realistic and practical solution.

You deserve to be happy, Cappy. Don’t deny yourself this truth. You just might need to broaden your idea of what happiness means.

It’s time to redefine what home and family means to you. It’s OK to shed the past.

You might have a vision you want to bring to life. With a a little courage and a step-by-step approach you can do it.

