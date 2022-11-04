These 3 Signs Are The Social Butterflies Of The Zodiac

Some people have the natural ability to connect with others. They can be in line at the coffee shop and start chatting with the person in front of them as if they’ve known them for years. They’re the type of people who don’t fear going to parties alone because they always end up finding someone to talk to. They seem to make friends wherever they go and somehow, nothing ever feels forced. If you’ve been wondering why some people are naturally more social than others, it may be because of their birthday. According to astrologer Emily Newman, there are three signs who are the most social zodiac signs of them all.

In astrology, a person’s nature is determined by their sun sign, moon sign, element, ruling planet, and modality, says Newman. For instance, if you break down the elements and their most prominent traits, fire signs are passionate and spirited, earth signs are practical and grounded, air signs are intellectual and curious, and water signs are intuitive and emotional. Since air signs have a curious nature and are considered to be some of the best communicators in the zodiac, they tend to be much more social than signs of other elements.

A sign’s modality can also say a lot about how well they connect with others. According to Newman, mutable signs are very adaptable. These are the signs that end the season, so they’re very open to where things may go next. “Mutable signs are generally more social as they are versatile, flexible, adaptable, and resourceful,” Newman says.

There’s one zodiac sign who happens to be both an air sign and a mutable sign, making them one of the most social signs in the zodiac. Truth be told, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. With that said, here are the most social zodiac signs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) When it comes to signs that are most social, it’s no surprise to see Gemini make the list. In fact, the twins are probably the most social signs of them all as they’re air signs, mutable signs, and ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. According to Newman, Gemini will always be the first to make new friends and win people over. They’re naturally curious about others, adapt very easily, and are basically the social chameleons of the zodiac. “Having a great sense of humor and connecting with others makes them great party people,” Newman says. “They also have an amazing capacity to start discussions and can easily travel from one person to another.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Gemini’s sister air sign, Libra, is considered to be the social butterfly of the zodiac. They love being surrounded by friends, and they’re excellent communicators with a “sophisticated social style.” As the sign that rules over the House of Partnerships, Libras tend to be their best selves when they’re with others. In fact, Newman says they can’t stand being alone. “They want to spend time with people who are similar to them, and may quickly socialize with others with similar minds once they find them.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Fun and fiery Sagittarius is the type of sign who can travel alone to a foreign country and leave with 20 new best friends. According to Newman, they’re daring, energetic, and love adventure. As a result, they never run out of wild stories to tell during get-togethers. Sagittarius has a great sense of humor and tends to bring a lot of positive energy to their friend group. “They are also excellent advisors,” Newman says. “They are good listeners, which makes them even more adorable.”

Source

Emily Newman, astrologer