These 3 Signs Are The Social Butterflies Of The Zodiac
Making friends is their second nature.
Some people have the natural ability to connect with others. They can be in line at the coffee shop and start chatting with the person in front of them as if they’ve known them for years. They’re the type of people who don’t fear going to parties alone because they always end up finding someone to talk to. They seem to make friends wherever they go and somehow, nothing ever feels forced. If you’ve been wondering why some people are naturally more social than others, it may be because of their birthday. According to astrologer Emily Newman, there are three signs who are the most social zodiac signs of them all.
In astrology, a person’s nature is determined by their sun sign, moon sign, element, ruling planet, and modality, says Newman. For instance, if you break down the elements and their most prominent traits, fire signs are passionate and spirited, earth signs are practical and grounded, air signs are intellectual and curious, and water signs are intuitive and emotional. Since air signs have a curious nature and are considered to be some of the best communicators in the zodiac, they tend to be much more social than signs of other elements.
A sign’s modality can also say a lot about how well they connect with others. According to Newman, mutable signs are very adaptable. These are the signs that end the season, so they’re very open to where things may go next. “Mutable signs are generally more social as they are versatile, flexible, adaptable, and resourceful,” Newman says.
There’s one zodiac sign who happens to be both an air sign and a mutable sign, making them one of the most social signs in the zodiac. Truth be told, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. With that said, here are the most social zodiac signs.
Emily Newman, astrologer