It wouldn’t be unfair to say that Evans, whom you may recognize from The Hobbit, Fast & Furious, or Nine Perfect Strangers, is the polar opposite of a nepo baby. He was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness, which led to discordance both at school and with his parents, and ultimately resulted in him leaving home at 16 in search of a community where he could live openly as a gay teenager. He then held jobs as a mailboy, shoe salesman, and construction worker, until he won a scholarship to a dance and theater school in London. But even after a successful run there, he continued to struggle. “I was saving pennies to afford my rent. At 26, I said, ‘If I’m still struggling at 30, I’m giving up.’” It’s a good thing he didn’t, too, because now Disney’s brilliant baddie is hella booked and Bond-ready. Read More

Normally, the annual new moon in Libra puts our socially forward, most bubbly self on full blast and dials our desire for connection all the way up (cuffing season is just around the corner, after all). But, thanks to Mercury retrograde clouding our judgment and Jupiter's tendency to exaggerate our feelings, it's best to just pump the brakes for now — especially in the romance department.

From Essie's classic "Ballet Slippers" to O.P.I.'s summer staple "Cajun Shrimp" — truly, the color I picked without fail from ages 13 to 17 — here are the most iconic nail lacquers from recent memory.

Since its launch in 2014, The Shade Room has become the No. 1 destination for all things Black culture, celebrity gossip, and entertainment news. Nwandu, its founder, says the popular site began as a side hustle after she was unable to land a job, failed the GMAT and LSAT, and was in need of money. "It really was just like an experiment," she says. "I had no idea it would become this."

Fox unleashed her plastic wrap era; EmRata — fresh off filing for divorce from her allegedly "serial cheater" husband — channeled Carrie Bradshaw; and Shay Mitchell, of PLL and Beis Luggage fame, went full Barbiecore.

The cosmic conditions call for focus today.

