Summer may be ending and Mercury may be retrograding, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some exciting new beginnings on the horizon. Rising on Sept. 25, the September new moon is the first lunation of fall, and it’s bringing us a much-needed opportunity to find balance in our lives. Everyone will experience this powerful lunar moment differently, so you’ll want to know how the September 2022 new moon will affect your zodiac sign in order to prepare.

Just a few short days after the autumn equinox, the sun and moon will be aligning in sweet and affable air sign Libra territory, forming this month’s new moon. This lunation puts Libra season’s socially-forward flair on full blast, bringing out our bubbly sides and igniting a desire for connection. In general, the annual new moon in Libra can be a nice time to begin a cooperative partnership and bring a more harmonious sense of balance into our lives. However, this lunation occurs during Mercury retrograde — and the luminaries will actually be in an out-of-sign conjunction with Mercury at the time of the new moon. Mercury’s backspins are notoriously not an ideal time to start new things, so tread lightly and embrace Libra’s ever-balanced sense of moderation as you tiptoe into this seasonal shift.

Of course, taking the middle road may be easier said than done, as the new moon will be facing off with Jupiter, the planet of abundance and indulgence. Jupiter’s influence could amplify or exaggerate our feelings, while Mercury retrograde could cloud our thinking, so try to practice temperance. That’ll help you avoid waking up with an emotional new moon hangover.

Read on for your September 2022 new moon horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Keep your heart open, Aries, because the dynamics in your closest relationships are evolving under this new moon. If you have a significant other, you may be embarking on a more aligned emotional journey together. If you’re single, this connection-focused energy could bring someone new into your life — or simply help you to get in tune with the ideal qualities you’re seeking in a balanced partnership.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s officially autumn now, Taurus, so your day-to-day routine could probably use some sprucing up. This new moon might be just the inspiration your need. Turn over a new leaf when it comes to your overall wellness by focusing on a better work/life balance or making some personal appointments that have gotten pushed to the wayside. You can be the best and brightest version of yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This new moon is re-igniting the spark of inspiration in your life, Gemini, so put it to good use. Romance and flirtations are getting steamy, so this is a great lunation for heating up your love life. It’s also a prime time for creative endeavors, so pick back up on old passion projects with a new perspective.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There’s nothing like nesting now that we’re entering the colder half of the year, Cancer. And this new moon in your domestic fourth house is inspiring you to turn your home into the cozy sanctuary you need to recharge. Put up some autumnal decor or invite close friends over for a comfortable and soul-nourishing night in. Enjoying downtime in your safe space is key.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Thanks to Mercury retrograde, communication has gone a little haywire for you, Leo — but this diplomatic new moon can help to smooth out the snags in your calendar. Connect with people around you and find ways to share your ideas with others. Take note of any new connections that form or important conversations that come up, as they could lead to opportunities for you down the road.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It’s time to bring a boost to that bank account, Virgo. This new moon is lighting up your financial sector, so it’s a great opportunity to create a refreshed budget for yourself or strike up a conversation about your pay rate. Channel a sense of high self-worth as you navigate or negotiate any income-related conversations. You deserve the best, so don’t settle for anything less.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This is your new moon, Libra, so get ready to embrace your desires and put yourself first. Don’t worry about what other people will think of your ambitions — now’s a time to take action toward your goals unabashedly and with confidence. Focus on the things you want to accomplish and let go of everyone’s expectations except your own.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Everyone needs a moment to recharge their spiritual batteries once in a while, Scorpio — and this new moon is offering you the introspective reprieve that will help you feel restored. Instead of making big plans, clear your schedule and give yourself some time to relax and catch up on rest. Being alone will help you get back in tune with your intuition.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Nothing can stop you from being the life of the party, Sag — so get out there and have some new moon fun. With this lunation happening in your house of friendships, you can guarantee you’ll be feeling a stronger sense of community and connection. Take advantage of the vibe by reaching out to old buddies you haven’t seen in a while or taking the lead on making plans with friends.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Mercury retrograde may be meddling with your current career endeavors, but this new moon is swooping in to remind you that exciting opportunities are cropping up, too. Use this introspective lunar energy to find clarity on what steps you’d like to take in your professional life. Make a tentative plan for the next six months and start getting the ball rolling.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

As an Aquarius, you have a strong set of personal dogmas — but this new moon wants you to make sure you don’t get too carried away with them. Embrace moderation and open your mind to new philosophies and perspectives. By approaching life as a student instead of a know-it-all, you’ll have a chance to form your opinions on a fresh slate and feel more confident in your beliefs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You’ve probably found yourself knee-deep in feelings under this new moon, Pisces — but this lunation is also bringing you a chance to begin healing. Get in touch with the emotions that are building up beneath the surface of your heart and start finding ways to relieve the pressure. Connecting with a trusted loved one or journaling out your feelings will help.