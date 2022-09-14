Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 14, 2022.

The moon is still in easygoing Taurus today. Morning begins with a friendly meetup between la luna and Venus in Virgo. If you’ve got tasks to check off a to-do list, you’ll likely feel focused and motivated in the afternoon — and being productive will feel good.

Toward evening, the skies get a bit choppy when the moon meets unpredictable Uranus in Taurus and serious Saturn in Aquarius. As a result, there will be some uneasiness in the air, and possibly frustration. Being resourceful can help you stay above the fray.

Don’t be discouraged if it’s taking longer than expected to accomplish a goal.

Fun and adventure are calling your name, Taurus. Don’t work too hard.

Surround yourself with folks who inspire you. They’ll give you fuel to keep going when the path forward is rocky.

You could discover a promising opportunity from someone you know or via word of mouth.

It might be time to exit a situation that’s no longer working. Don’t worry, there’s something better ahead.

You’ll find empowerment in staying true to yourself today.

In order to stay drama-free, exercise healthy boundaries with others.

Enlist the help of others today. You’ll be happy when reminded how much you’re supported.

Adding more structure to a routine could help you stay on course in meeting your goals, whether they’re big or small.

You’ve got some unique gifts, Sea Goat. Don’t discount them.

If people want to help you, accept their support. You can’t always go it alone.

A conversation with an empathetic person could bring you comfort today. Don’t withdraw from others.

