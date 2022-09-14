Astrology
Your Daily Horoscope For September 14, 2022
The cosmic conditions call for focus today.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 14, 2022.
The moon is still in easygoing Taurus today. Morning begins with a friendly meetup between la luna and Venus in Virgo. If you’ve got tasks to check off a to-do list, you’ll likely feel focused and motivated in the afternoon — and being productive will feel good.
Toward evening, the skies get a bit choppy when the moon meets unpredictable Uranus in Taurus and serious Saturn in Aquarius. As a result, there will be some uneasiness in the air, and possibly frustration. Being resourceful can help you stay above the fray.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Don’t be discouraged if it’s taking longer than expected to accomplish a goal.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Fun and adventure are calling your name, Taurus. Don’t work too hard.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Surround yourself with folks who inspire you. They’ll give you fuel to keep going when the path forward is rocky.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You could discover a promising opportunity from someone you know or via word of mouth.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
It might be time to exit a situation that’s no longer working. Don’t worry, there’s something better ahead.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You’ll find empowerment in staying true to yourself today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
In order to stay drama-free, exercise healthy boundaries with others.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Enlist the help of others today. You’ll be happy when reminded how much you’re supported.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Adding more structure to a routine could help you stay on course in meeting your goals, whether they’re big or small.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You’ve got some unique gifts, Sea Goat. Don’t discount them.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
If people want to help you, accept their support. You can’t always go it alone.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
A conversation with an empathetic person could bring you comfort today. Don’t withdraw from others.
