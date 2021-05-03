On the surface, Cancer and Libra don’t seem like a pair that would be in a relationship for long. For one, Cancer, the shy crab, values home and security. Venus-ruled Libra, on the other hand, is the zodiac’s biggest social butterfly. These charming, shameless flirts thrive when they’re surrounded by a lot of people, are notoriously indecisive, and have a tendency to fall in and out of love quickly. Despite their opposite personalities, this is a couple that will fight to keep their relationship. Cancer and Libra’s zodiac compatibility has the lowdown on this water and air sign pair.

“These signs together can fire each other up in both good and bad ways, as is often the case when dating signs that square each other,” astrologer Terry O’Connor tells Bustle. In the zodiac wheel, square signs are 90 degrees apart from each other, which tends to create tension between two signs. “By most standard definitions, they are not compatible at all,” O’Connor says. “But dating a square sign is a desirable proposition because of the challenges.”

But relationships between Cancers and Libras tend to be strong. According to O’Connor, Libra will be attracted to Cancer’s calm presence and confidence, while Cancer will love Libra’s sense of fun. They’re romantics who want lasting partnerships, and they’re both cardinal signs, which means they’re initiators who welcome change. They’re considered to be the “visionaries” of the zodiac, and will bring energy into their relationship.

Cancer & Libra’s Sexual Compatibility

Since Cancer and Libra form a square to each other, there’s bound to be relationship challenges. But according to astrologer Anthony Perrotta, these hardships can sometimes create the type of tension that “strikes passion.” It might not always be easy for them to get in-sync, but it’ll be hard for these two to resist each other.

As a water sign, Cancer places value on emotional connection. It’s important for them to have a deeper bond with someone to feel fully satisfied in bed. Libras are passionate, creative, and love pleasing their partners during sex. But they’re still air signs, so their pace may be a little faster than Cancer’s. They also need variety in bed to stay happy.

“Cancer goes off of feeling, so this may motivate them to keep things interesting,” Perrotta says. “Never underestimate the kinkiness of a water sign. Libra will be along for the ride, so long as they get their fill, too.” Once there’s an established relationship and these two have a strong bond, their sex life will move to the next level.

Cancer & Libra’s Emotional Compatibility

Emotional compatibility is one of the “biggest growth opportunities” for Cancer and Libra, Perrota says. Sensitive Cancer is ruled by the Moon, which means their emotions can fluctuate throughout the day. Their ever-changing moods can throw Libra’s scales off balance, which is something that Libras hate. Libras value harmony in relationships, and will do whatever it takes to fix things. But if Cancer gets passive-aggressive or shuts down, it’ll only leave Libra feeling even more frustrated.

But Libras do have the natural ability to smooth things over. As long as Libra gives Cancer some time to wallow in their feelings, Libra can pick their partner back up again. “Cancer needs space, while Libra wants to talk everything out,” Perrota says. “Patience is always required. Thankfully, both signs have it.”

On the plus side, these two want their relationships to work. Neither sign is quick to give up when things get tough. It may take some time for these two to understand how the other works, especially Libra when it comes to Cancer’s moods. But these two will continue to fight for their relationship, despite the many ups and downs.

“They have so much to learn from one another and so much to love about one another,” Perrota says. “Although maybe not considered a match made in heaven, it could be written in the stars.”

Sources

Terry O’Connor, astrologer and writer for Astrology 42

Anthony Perrotta, astrologer