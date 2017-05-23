9 Funny Instagram Locations To Use On Your Next Post

There was a time when users could create their own funny Instagram location directly through the app. Although people have found ways around this limitation via Facebook, it’s not as simple as it once was, and let’s be honest — who has time for that?! Luckily for you, there are a plethora of funny Instagram locations that will have your followers laughing, admiring, and liking your next post.
A funny Instagram caption adds a lot to a photo, (hint, hint, a good one can even help to increase Instagram engagement) and a funny location is just the cherry on top. But unfortunately, finding the perfect funny Instagram location is a bit of a calculated science. First, you have to figure out the logistics of your photo. Are you on a beach? Are you at work? Are you at a party? Do you want to look like you’re having fun? Or, are you bored? Then you have to find a pre-existing Instagram location to suit your photo, because, well, like I mentioned earlier, you can’t easily create your own anymore. And then, after all of that, ta-da! You’ve got yourself a perfect Instagram post thanks to your funny Instagram location.
I know, I know, it sounds like a lot of work. But, hey, that’s why we’re here to help you figure it out. Bustle compiled the best of the best locations for whatever scenario you may have snapped a photo in. Are you hiking? Check. Are you on a beach with your booty in the sand? Check. Are you working out, partying, or even showing off your delicious lunch? Check, check, and check.
You can take your Instagram post to the next level with these funny Instagram locations for whatever you have planned, below.