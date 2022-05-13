The last handful of years have been all about minimal makeup that puts the spotlight on the skin: think celebs swearing by dewy “dolphin skin” and no-makeup-makeup tutorials that take a mere five minutes to do. When you look back to the early 2000s, the vibe was definitely more-is-more — a sharp contrast to today. The era was defined by a blur of shimmery eyeshadows, blacked-out eyeliner, drawn on brows, and lips so glossy you could see your reflection in them. And these trends were solidified in the Y2K era when the decade’s super social “it” girls rocked the looks on red carpets, at paparazzi-stalked afterparties, and at the hottest club openings.

For a fun and nostalgic trip down memory lane, Bustle rounded up the best, in-your-face party girl beauty looks from the early 2000s. Relive the icy eyelids, rosy cheeks, and pouty lips that were frequently seen on Paris Hilton, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Lindsay Lohan, and the other girls who defined an era. Since the low-rise jeans, visible thongs, and braided tendrils of the early aughts are making a comeback, you may as well prepare for the revival of maximalist beauty.

Dig out your Wet N Wild makeup case and scroll on for 10 of the best, most extra party girl beauty looks from the early 2000s.

1 Naomi Campbell’s Frosted Blue Lids Chris Farina/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The early aughts embraced everything extra, and supermodel Naomi Campbell showed up to Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party in 2004 with all the signatures: pencil-thin brows, icy blue eyeshadow, heavy blush, and strong lip liner.

2 Paris Hilton’s Pink Glitter Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Paris Hilton was the definitive early 2000s party girl. Here, she’s seen at the Henry Bendel party in 2001 with pink glittery eyelids, funky eye lashes, and super glossy lips. (But we’re giving a special shoutout to her jeweled hoop earrings and flip phone.)

3 Nicky Hilton’s Metallic Eyeshadow Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images The other half of the Hiltons, Nicky, sported metallic eyeshadow, thick black eyeliner, powder pink blush, and shiny glossed lips to the 2002 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards, proving she could rock the early aughts beauty look just as well as her sister.

4 Christina Aguilera’s Icy Glam Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In the early 2000s, you pretty much never saw Christina Aguilera not decked out in the era’s trending makeup looks. Case in point? Her razor-thin brows, icy eyeshadow, and superbly glossy red lips from when she performed at the Radio and Records Convention 2001.

5 Eve’s Colorful Brows Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Rapper Eve attended the 2000 Hip-Hop Source Awards with all red everything: hair, pencil-thin eyebrows (yes... red brows), and lips. A look not for the faint of the heart.

6 Pink’s Dramatic Cat Eye Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images In true rockstar fashion, Pink rocked ultra-dramatic eyeliner (the precursor to the Julia Fox look of today?) and a glossy pink lip — not to mention pink streaks in her pixie — to the 44th Grammy Awards in 2002.

7 Fergie’s Bold Blush Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images At the 2004 MTV European Music Awards, Black Eyed Peas member Fergie went heavy on the blush (very Y2K) and paired her cheeks with icy shimmer shadow on the lids along with a wine-colored pout.

8 Lindsay Lohan’s Smudged Liner Getty Images/Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Contributor Famous early 2000s party girl Lindsay Lohan was regularly seen wearing heavy eyeliner, metallic shadow, and bronzed cheeks — as is the case here, when she attended the STUFF Magazine pre-VMA party in 2003.

9 Gwen Stefani’s White Eyeshadow Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images No Doubt lead Gwen Stefani donned dark, perfectly drawn 2000s-style eyebrows, white eyeshadow, and a rust-colored lip — all set with, um, lots of powder — to the Billboard Music Awards in 2000.