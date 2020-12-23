There's a full moon arriving on December 29, just before the start of a brand new year — and the December 2020 full moon is set to be an emotional one. As we process the intense changes we've collectively experienced over the past year, December's lunar bright spot will bring our emotions to a climax and our sensitivities to the surface. But this lunation will also feel gentle and healing in its ability to help us process our feelings, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs least affected by the December 2020 full moon.

During this full moon, la luna will be in the realm of the cardinal water sign, Cancer, which emphasizes our need to nurture ourselves, take care of others, and create an emotional safe space for the things we care about. "December's full moon falls in Cancer, which represents home and family," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. It's an ideal time to connect with the people you love and process your feelings together, even if you have to hang out virtually to do so.

While some of us will be drowning in emotions under this powerful lunation, others will probably be able to get through without too much energetic pressure. If you're one of the lucky zodiac signs the December 2020 full moon will affect least, then prepare for an easy lunar ride through the final days of this very long year.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Emotions may surface during this full moon, Taurus. Instead of keeping your feelings bottled up inside, talk through them and try to connect emotionally with the people around you — even if they're your colleagues or neighbors. By strengthening bonds with people in your everyday life, you can make your day-to-day affairs feel more authentic and mutually supportive. 2020 has been a year full of challenges, so finding small ways to build a sense of camaraderie and emotional safety into your schedule can make a big difference.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

All this full moon asks of you, Leo, is that you slow down. This lunation is lighting up your subconscious, helping you see pieces of your emotional framework that you may not have realized were there. However, in order to access these hidden parts of yourself, you'll need to give your spirit the space it needs to breathe. Rather than reaching out to other people, meditating, taking a candle-lit bath, or writing down your dreams after waking up can all be helpful ways to make the most of this spiritual energy.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This full moon will feel healing for you, Virgo, as it illuminates your friendships and lights up a sense of idealism about the future. You're naturally service-oriented, and your altruistic efforts could make an even stronger impact right now. On that note, you may feel inspired to bring your friends together or connect with your community in a more significant way. That said, don't be afraid to make the first move and extend an olive branch. You can unify people if you open your heart to the needs of the collective.