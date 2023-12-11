December's New Moon Will Breeze Right By 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs

With only weeks until we ring in the new year, December’s new moon gives us an opportunity to pause, reflect on 2023’s highs and lows, and seek deeper meaning in life. The moon peaks on Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 a.m. ET (3:32 a.m. PT) in curious Sagittarius, and for some, this lunation can feel heavy — long-held beliefs can be tested and twisted. But if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the December new moon, your hunger for novel experiences can lead you to the right place at the right time.

In astrology, new moons restart each lunar phase, bringing change and clean slates. With the new moon percolating in Sagittarius, this lunation may be especially auspicious for a few zodiac signs, who’ll be supported with feisty fire sign energy. That’s because Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet associated with luck, opportunities, and knowledge.

“Sagittarius is a way finder, so it’s common that mentors, teachers, coaches, and role models show up on our path during a Sagittarius new moon,” says astrologer Ryan Marquardt.

This sign’s happy-go-lucky energy can cause us to be a bit cocky, but make no mistake — it’s still important to lean on advice from others. “Don’t ignore the communication and signs you receive from people who are older and wiser than you,” says Marquardt.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The supportive new moon is inspiring you in so many ways, Aries. Specifically, it’s driving you toward actualizing your passions. “Aries will be eager to broaden their horizons and they’ll gain new insights that lead them on a thrilling adventure over the next six months,” says Marquardt. Channel your fire energy by diving into something that captures your imagination.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, whatever has been burdening you is starting to flutter away. You’re naturally self-sufficient and resourceful, but you don’t always need to push forward alone. “Taurus might feel like people are coming out of the woodwork to help them achieve their goals,” Marquardt says. This is a great time to consider the changes you’d like to make in the new year, including what you need to let go of. Think — how can your community help?

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Confidence is smiling down on you during this hopeful new moon, Scorpio. “Your creative pursuits and daily routines are aligning in all the right ways, providing a launching pad for you to start chasing goals that will pay off in both the short and long term,” says Marquardt. Turn to others for feedback and praise; their support will come in handy as you pursue your dreams.

Expert:

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and co-founder of astrology guide Bizmos CEO