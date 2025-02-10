The cool, calm, and collected vibes of airy Aquarius season reign supreme, but vibes are heating up mid-month, as a dramatic full moon is rising on Feb. 12 in the feisty sign of Leo. Despite this lunation’s fiery nature, it’s also known as the annual Snow Moon — and while its energy is hot to the touch, there are a few zodiac signs who will likely be spared of the bulk of its intensity.

Aquarius season’s innovative and objective influence has collective growth and community-building at the forefront of many people’s thoughts. But this full moon hits on the opposite end of the zodiac in the flamboyant and flashy fire sign of Leo, giving everyone a temporary vibe shift. Leo’s solar-ruled energy is all about self-expression and personal pride, so this lunation pulls your attention onto your reflection rather than a birds-eye view of the whole, allowing you to see your role in the collective more clearly and get more in tune with the talents you bring to the table in a group setting. It’s a time to embrace confidence rather than cockiness fully, and to share your gifts openly rather than using them for your sole benefit.

Of course, no Leo full moon would be complete without a little drama, and this one has plenty to spare. The sun will be joining forces with communication planet Mercury, and they’ll collectively be facing off with the full moon and locked in a tough T-square with chaos-wielding Uranus. This unpredictable alignment could bring information up to the surface unexpectedly or make it difficult to move forward with the many ideas in your mind. However, with a little full moon intuition, you can navigate these wily roadblocks and capitalize on the innovative energy of this lunar moment.

This month’s full moon is a powerful one, and everyone is likely to feel its buzzy and passionate energy. But if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the Feb. 12 full Snow Moon, you’ll probably get to bypass some of the drama.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The confident and charismatic Leo energy of this lunation is inspiring you to express your feelings openly and speak your truth, as it’s rising in your chart’s communication zone. Putting your desires and emotions into words can sometimes result in drama — especially with a bit of full moon mayhem at play — but this time around, you’ll find that your disclosures create more control than chaos.

While this can be an impactful lunar moment, the moon won’t be activating any planets in your sign. Plus, you’ve got lucky Jupiter on your side through the next few months, giving you a cosmic advantage that makes you less prone to misfortune. Enjoy the good vibes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Leo’s flashy energy is attention-grabbing in general, but this full moon happens to be making some dramatic and palpable planetary connections too, so it’ll be especially hard to miss. However, all this cosmic chaos will feel a lot more subtle for you than it will for most signs, as it’s hitting your quiet and solitary twelfth house.

While some people may have a lot of external chaos to deal with, you’ll likely experience the bulk of this lunar energy as simple exhaustion. You may feel a little overwhelmed without realizing why, so give yourself plenty of time to rest, recharge your batteries, and tap into your intuition.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

There’s plenty of surface-level chaos that’ll get stirred up under this Leo-ruled lunation, so egos could flare and arguments could break out. But in your case, most of the lunar energy will be bubbling beneath the surface of your life, hitting you on a more energetic and subtle level. That’s because the moon is rising in your personal and subterranean eighth house, so you’ll be asked to do some inner work and reflection — which is a little easier than being swept up in interpersonal dramas.

There could be some breakthroughs during this full moon within your boundaries and relationships, but there aren’t currently any planets in your sign, so you don’t need to worry about anything too rocky harshing your mellow.