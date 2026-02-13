The Spiritual Meaning Of February’s Solar Eclipse

This has been an intense and unforgettable Aquarius season, full of pivotal planetary shifts as well as some serious shake-ups in the collective climate. But the final days of the season are likely to be the most groundbreaking, as the year’s first eclipse arrives on Feb. 17, rising in the very last degrees of Aquarius. February’s new moon doubles as a solar eclipse, and it’s encouraging everyone to jump into a new timeline and envision a future version of themselves. It’s also the first eclipse in Aquarius since 2018, so the spiritual meaning of the Feb. 17 new moon solar eclipse is especially significant.

Solar eclipses occur when a new moon peaks in proximity to one of two points known as the North and South Nodes. These points lie along the ecliptic — aka the sun’s visible path through the celestial sphere each year — and in astrology, they relate to matters of destiny and spiritual growth. Because of this, eclipses tend to be very fate-filled periods, pushing people to take alternate paths that will elevate them toward greater alignment. Change can happen really quickly during eclipse season, and solar eclipses swing open new doors of opportunity, reveal important information, or otherwise kick off meaningful new journeys.

The solar eclipse on Feb. 17 is hitting in the forward-thinking and maverick sign of Aquarius, making it a time to call on your inner rebel and be willing to leave the beaten path behind. This lunation is everyone’s first taste of the new Leo-Aquarius eclipse cycle that’ll pick up steam once the Nodes shift into these signs later this year, so pay attention to the themes that arise — as the eclipses will be reshaping this area of your life over the next two years.

A lot is happening in the skies during this eclipse, and it’ll inevitably be mirrored in the events here on earth. Knowing the spiritual meaning of the Feb. 17 new moon eclipse is a helpful way to ground yourself and use all this cosmic intensity to your advantage.

The Spiritual Meaning Of February’s Solar Eclipse

Feb. 17’s solar eclipse finds the sun and moon joining forces in rebellious Aquarius, so if it feels like playing by the rules isn’t working for you anymore, you’re probably on the right track. The spiritual meaning of this eclipse is about facing uncomfortable truths and building new bridges toward a more aligned future. Growth is a non-negotiable side effect of this lunation, and you’re probably going to have to push back against the norms to find your truth. It takes courage to go rogue and ditch the status quo, but it’ll feel a lot easier than trying to contort yourself into a box you were never meant to fit into.

The eclipse will also be locked in a tough square with shock-artist Uranus — Aquarius’ modern ruler — injecting an even greater element of unpredictability into an already chaotic lunation. But think of it this way: this eclipse is shaking things up so you can shake them off. You might come to some unexpected realizations, discover game-changing information, or be forced to face a personal obstacle that you’ve been avoiding. Either way, Uranus needs you to think outside the box to move forward.

Thankfully, though, not everything that comes out of left field under this eclipse needs to be stressful. Mental planet Mercury will be making a gorgeous trine to expansive Jupiter alongside the eclipse. Right now, ideas are big, bright, and beautiful. This aspect softens the potential blow of any curveballs by providing a steady dose of idealism. Thoughts can shape reality, so embrace this optimistic outlook in spite of any challenges and keep an open mind. There are silver linings to every storm cloud.

Additionally, the North Node of Destiny will be in a perfect conjunction with love planet Venus, kicking off a new cycle of growth for your relationships and personal values, too. Between the eclipse, the Mercury-Jupiter trine, and this Venus-North Node conjunction, it’s time to get out of your comfort zone, be fully real with yourself, and level up in every way. The spiritual meaning of this lunation is about finding your truth and owning it, no matter how messy and uncomfortable.

How To Work With The Aquarius Solar Eclipse

Eclipses can be chaotic, so it’s often advised to put any moon rituals on pause during these periods. But while a major manifestation session may not be the best use of this lunation, you can still consciously work with it and tap into its energy.

So during this eclipse, think of yourself as a tall antenna — standing firmly on the ground but reaching up in the sky, ready to receive and transmit information. There are a lot of fate-shaping shifts taking place now, and a lot of change could happen all at once. Staying both open and grounded will allow you to take in the lessons without losing your balance. And since Aquarius is the sign of the water-bearer, who offers his objective insights and futuristic visions to the community, this is a time to consider what you’re currently sending out into the universe, too.

With that in mind, check in with yourself during the days around this eclipse. What new information have you received? What signals are you emitting back out into the world around you? Are messages coming in clear, or do you need to tune into a different frequency to hear them?