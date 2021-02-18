February's Full Moon Is Perfect For A Spiritual Cleanse

There's no denying that the astrology of February 2021 has felt hectic. But it's all wrapping up with a cleansing full moon on Saturday, Feb. 27 that'll give us a chance to clean up our acts. The February 2021 full moon is the last full moon of the winter season and the astrological year (both of which end at the spring equinox in March), so think of this as a final hoorah when it comes to prepping for the springtime vibes to come. Read on for your February 2021 full moon horoscopes so you know how to make the most of it.

This full moon is rising in the mutable earth sign of Virgo, which is known as a sign of health and healing. This makes it an auspicious time to let go of anything that's standing in the way of your wellness — unhealthy habits, unchecked emotional baggage, or even clutter in your home. Use the illuminating power of the full moon to see exactly what needs to be cleansed out of your life to allow for fresh growth.

This lunation will help all of us to see the little details of our life more clearly so we can make the necessary adjustments — but you'll still want to know how the 2021 full moon will affect your zodiac sign so you can make the most of it.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Have you fallen off the wagon when it comes to your wellness goals, Aries? If so, this lunation brings you an opportunity to get back on track. It’s a great time to check in and spot the areas in your wellness routine where you could use some changes. Whether it’s better meal planning or creating more work-life boundaries to allow time to rest, do what you need to do to thrive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This full moon asks you to get serious about your passions, Taurus. Take some of the self discipline you have around work and start applying it to your hobbies and leisure activities now, too. You deserve time to indulge in the most enjoyable and pleasurable parts of your life, so pencil in time for the fun stuff.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s time to plan a garage sale or bring a few boxes of your stuff over to the nearest donation station, Gemini. This full moon is asking you to embrace a major spring cleaning and purge all the crap out of your living space that’s no longer serving you. If it’s broken, hasn’t been touched in ages, or falls into the “distracting clutter” category, toss it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Use the full moon’s energy to clean up your communications, Cancer. Organize your email inbox folders, revamp your Google calendar, and unfollow any social media accounts that no longer add to your life. By tending to little details and clearing away mental distractions, you’ll be able to focus more energy on having meaningful interactions with the world around you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You'd probably benefit from taking a long, hard look at your finances under this lunation, Leo. Do some number crunching, make a budget, and conduct a detailed review of your current bank statements. Full moons have the power to illuminate, so you'll be more likely to catch any faulty charges and see your spending habits more clearly — which could help boost your savings in the long run.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Happy full moon in your sign, Virgo! You're feeling more outgoing and confident than usual, so capitalize on this feel-good energy and be as authentic as you can be. The special little details of your personal style and unique nuances of your personality quirks will make you stand out in the best way possible.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Check in with your spiritual side under this lunation, Libra. Is it feeling nurtured and well taken care of? If not, this full moon marks a great time to slow down and connect with your personal sense of mysticism. Creating some spiritual structure can help you honor this part of yourself more regularly. Schedule a time for daily meditations or commit to planning a ritual under every full moon.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Having lots of friends is great, Scorpio, but staying close with a large extended network is only beneficial if they're supporting your goals and making you feel like you're part of something important. Survey your current social scene and take stock of whether you're part of a community that lifts you up. If not, then it might be time to distance yourself from certain cliques to make room for new connections.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're absolutely shining when it comes to your work life right now, Sag, so this full moon marks an important chance to grab the reigns when it comes to your career trajectory. While you're usually the spontaneous type, it'll be helpful to be more meticulous as you plan the next steps of your professional life. This will ensure you get to exactly where you're trying to end up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You have a voracious appetite for knowledge and growth right now, Cap, and you might feel overwhelmed by all the paths you can take to pursue your current interests more seriously. But before you eagerly enroll in a multi-year school program or splurge, take a moment to ground yourself and make a plan instead. As you know, conquering your loftiest goals step by step is usually the best method.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's been a hectic month for you, Aquarius, thanks to the stellium of planets blowing up your sign throughout most of February — but this full moon marks a chance to get introspective and check in with your intimate side. Are there any energetic strings that are tugging at your heart right now? Perhaps a promise you haven't kept or a truth you've never told? Now's the time to open up and get things off your chest.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The lunar spotlight is on your relationships during this full moon, Pisces, and it's asking you take a break from your fantasies and get serious about your reality. Now's a time to think long and hard about what (and who) you want to commit to. Whether it's with someone special in your love life or a partnership at work, it's important to look over the details now and make a decision about how you want to move forward.