February's Full Moon Is Taking It Easy On These 3 Zodiac Signs

We're being given a cosmic opportunity to release everything that's no longer serving us — and that's coming in the form of the February 2021 full moon on Saturday, Feb. 27. This is the final full moon of the astrological year, so it's our last good chance to let go of bad habits and emotional baggage before springtime hits. While some of us will have to face some major personal challenges under this lunation, the lucky zodiac signs least affected by the February 2021 full moon will be able to work with the energy in a more laidback way.

February's full moon is rising in the pragmatic and observant sign of Virgo, the mutable earth sign of the zodiac — and it's shining its spotlight on matters of wellness, health, and daily routines. It's a good time to take a look at how you're spending your time and energy and adjust your day-to-day habits if necessary. The illuminating full moon energy is best used for release, so if you notice any unhealthy patterns or toxic beliefs that are standing between you and your goals, commit to letting them go. This Virgo moon wants to help you purify your mind, body, and soul.

Full moons tend to bring emotional revelations and cosmic conflicts, and this powerful lunation is no exception. But if you're one of the zodiac signs the February 2021 full moon will affect least, then you probably don't need to worry about anything too disruptive. Read on to find out if you're one of the lucky ones.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This full moon is hitting the home and family sector of your chart, Gemini, so you're likely to feel it in a deeply personal way. However, because of the practical Virgo vibe of this luminary, you can easily use it to your advantage. Start taking some tangible steps to declutter your home and evaluate why you've been hanging onto certain items for so long. Once you take a fresh look at everything, you might find that you're not as sentimental about material things as you once thought. Plus, you’ll feel more efficient and productive when you're working in a clean and orderly space.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't be surprised if your social-butterfly self feels like retreating back into a cocoon under this full moon, Libra. For you, this lunation favors quiet introspection time, spiritual thoughts, and lots of rest. So instead of booking yourself with social plans and taking on extra tasks at work, clear your schedule and touch base with your inner self. Do you feel connected with your spiritual side? Are you comfortable spending time alone? The current cosmic energy will challenge you to face these questions and find practical solutions. Try doing a full moon meditation or playing with some crystal healing tools to get you feeling grounded, clear-headed, and spiritually aligned.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This full moon offers you an opportunity to shine a spotlight on hidden and intentionally-buried parts of your psyche, Aquarius. If you make an effort to get real with yourself, you can use this full moon to give yourself an emotional cleanse. Fess up to the truth, make good on your promises, and pay off your debts. Analyzing all the vulnerable pieces of yourself under a lunar microscope can help you to let go of shame and other emotional baggage that's been weighing you down. And once you address the burdens that have been hanging over your heart, you'll feel so much more free — and more ready to embrace the future, Aquarius-style.