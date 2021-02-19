February's Full Moon Will Be Intense For These 3 Zodiac Signs

We kicked off the month of February with the year's first Mercury retrograde period, and now we're wrapping it up with a powerful full moon. The February 2021 full moon on Saturday, Feb. 27 is closing out the month with some serious clean-up-your-act vibes — and everyone has a chance to channel its cleansing lunar energy. But the zodiac signs most affected by the February 2021 full moon will have their lunar work cut out for them, so if you're one of them, you'll want to be prepared.

This lunation is rising in the practical and detail-oriented earth sign of Virgo, which makes it a fantastic time to check in with our goals to ensure we're on a tangible track to success. Virgo energy is analytical, so we'll likely be examining our lives with a more discerning and critical eye than usual. But don't worry, that's a good thing! The full moon's illuminating energy will allow us to see exactly what we need to correct within our relationships, emotional lives, and daily routines so that we can be at our very best.

All zodiac signs have an auspicious opportunity to let go of unhealthy relationship dynamics, toxic behaviors, or bad habits under this lunation — as it's the final full moon of the astrological year. But if you're one of the zodiac signs the February 2021 full moon will affect most, then you definitely don't want to sleep on this powerful opportunity to get your goals in check. Read on to find out if you're on the list.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As the singular full moon in your zodiac sign this year, you can bet you're going to feel its intensity, Virgo. This lunation is illuminating your identity and showing you new sides of yourself, so capitalize on this exciting burst of confidence. Make sure your future plans are aligned with your needs and desires. However, don't get overly critical about your own reflection. There's no right or wrong way to be your authentic self, so let go of perfection, step into the light, and let yourself shine as you make sure-footed strides toward your goals. People are noticing your best qualities, not nit-picking for your worst.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to get serious about making some big career moves, Sag. You tend to rely on good luck and sudden opportunities to steer your professional ship, but this full moon asks you to take a more active role in building the career of your dreams. You're getting lots of attention at work and your talents are on full display — so instead of just riding the high, use this spotlight to your advantage. Where are you headed professionally? What are you working toward in your current position? Check in with yourself about your standing and get real about what you want to accomplish. Under this full moon, you have the power to make it real.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With the full moon lighting up your house of partnerships, expect issues in your love life to come to the forefront now, Pisces. Dynamics, patterns, and habits within your relationships are being fully lit up and put on display — but do you like what you see? If not, then commit to making some corrections. You have a tendency to retreat into your own personal fantasy world when the going gets tough, but challenge yourself to stay present in the real world. Ignoring romantic troubles will only make them worse, and this lunation gives you a chance to address them with a level head and pragmatic sensibility. Get real about whether your needs are being met and be open to your partner airing their grievances, too.