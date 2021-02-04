February's New Moon Is Bringing Major Shifts For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Ready to shake things up and start some innovative new projects? Now's the time — because the February 2021 new moon is blowing the winds of change into our lives in a powerful way. This new moon rises on Feb. 11, serving as the culmination point of the epic 2021 stellium in Aquarius. While everyone will have a chance to channel this potent lunar energy, the few zodiac signs most affected by the February 2021 new moon will be hit with the biggest shifts.

February's lunar reset takes place in the forward-thinking fixed air sign Aquarius, which inspires us to think outside the box as we set goals for the future. Expect things to feel more intense now than usual, because the moon will be joined in the sign of Aquarius by a whopping six other celestial bodies — all of which are amplifying the Aquarian themes and energy of this lunation.

New moons in astrology are a great time to start new things, make fresh plans, and set personal intentions, but we mustn't forget that we'll also be in the thick of Mercury retrograde winter 2021 when this lunation hits. This Mercurial backspin is taking place in the sign of Aquarius (right alongside the moon itself), so it could easily mix up our new moon plans or make it hard to set future intentions with any clarity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This new moon is lighting up your house of career and public image, so expect some serious feelings to come up around your current career trajectory, Taurus. You may find yourself wanting to break out of your usual routine at work and try something unexpected — or you may be fantasizing about a different professional path entirely. Either way, with goal-oriented Mars in your sign, you'll be feeling bolder about letting your individuality shine at work and asking for what you want. This is your chance to step outside the box and start paving a new path for yourself. Take advantage of it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're probably still reeling from the dramatic January 2021 full moon in your sign, Leo, but you'll need to buckle up for another intense lunation. That's because this new moon is hitting your house of relationships, which is putting emphasis on your love life and commitments to others. With Mercury retrograde mixing signals, you may have found it hard to communicate with your partners lately — but don't let the disagreements cloud this lunar opportunity. You have an exciting chance to start anew within your your closest partnerships and redefine the rules that you've set for yourselves. And if you're single, this is a good time to open your mind (and heart) to meeting someone new.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This is your new moon, Aquarius, and you couldn't be feeling more powerful. You're experiencing some serious personal shifts thanks to the stellium of planets in your sign this month — and this lunation will only add to the intensity of this cosmic transformation. You're currently crystallizing a more authentic version of who you are, so it's important more now than ever to honor your own needs. Having so many deep realizations about your identity can be exhausting, but your innovative ideas and unconventional outlook on life can help inspire others. Call on the power of your unique self, even in the face of new moon changes and challenges.