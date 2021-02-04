February's New Moon Will Be Super Chill For These 3 Zodiac Signs

There's a fresh lunar start on the horizon thanks to the February 2021 new moon that rises on Feb. 11. This new moon has the makings of a peaceful one, considering it's not picking any fights with the other major planets. But it'll also be one of a whopping seven celestial bodies crammed into the same zodiac sign, which together form the powerful 2021 stellium in Aquarius. This lunation's hyper-intensified blast of Aquarius energy may feel overwhelming for some of us — but for the lucky zodiac signs least affected by the February 2021 new moon, it'll be easier to cruise through.

Aquarius is the forward-thinking fixed air sign of the zodiac — and beginning a new lunar cycle here inspires us to get more community-oriented, innovative, and focused on the future. Because Aquarius season energy is so unconventional and rebellious, this new moon is a great time to embrace your weird and quirky self along with your most out-of-the-box ideas.

This lunation is helping everyone channel the Aquarius visionary inside of them, so lean into your natural sense of inventiveness as you set intentions. And if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs that the February 2021 new moon affects least, you can sit pretty knowing that you can slice through the lunar intensity and jump straight into some exciting new moon manifestations. Enjoy!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde at the moment, Gemini, which isn't fun for a highly communicative sign like yourself! But not even retrograde snafus can put a damper on the inspiration and sense of adventure. You're dreaming about your next journey now — whether that'll be a physical or philosophical one. Instead of focusing on the little details, step back to plot your goals from a big-picture perspective. By broadening your horizons and thinking outside the box, you'll have the opportunity to achieve even your biggest dreams.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With the new lunar cycle blossoming in the realm of a fellow air sign, you're ready to have some new moon fun, Libra. Now's the time to listen to your heart and follow your excitement. There's potential here to start a new romantic relationship, take on an enriching new hobby, or plant the seeds for an inspiring passion project. You're bursting with creativity and radiating warmth, so it might feel like unimaginable opportunities and inspiration are materializing out of thin air. Say yes to anything that sparks joy and loosen up so you can enjoy yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With the intensity of the Aquarius stellium taking place in your quiet house of rest and reflection, you're probably going to feel exhausted under this new moon, Pisces. If that's the case, don't push yourself. This lunation asks you to take time out to recharge your spiritual batteries and get some extra rest, and it's important to honor your desire to retreat from the spotlight. There's more to life than your Google calendar, and giving yourself a chance to foster your spiritual self and do some personal introspection will remind you of the bigger picture.