3 Zodiac Signs January's New Moon Will Affect The Least

The new year brings all sorts of new beginnings, and the fresh lunar cycle that kicks off on January 2021 new moon is one of the most mystical. This motivating lunation rises on January 12 (or just after midnight on January 13, if you're on eastern time). Everyone can harness the powerful vibe of this lunar reset, but if you're one of the zodiac signs the January 2021 new moon will affect the least, then it'll be even easier to roll with the lunar flow.

January's new moon takes place in the no-nonsense sign of Capricorn, the cardinal earth sign, which gives this lunation a serious, hardworking tone that's perfect for launching your New Year's intentions off the ground. We'll be inspired to create concrete plans for reaching our goals and will feel extra focused on matters of financial security and work in general — so use the vibe to your advantage and make some career-oriented power moves. It's an ideal time to begin new professional projects or get your finances organized.

But remember, the current Capricorn season energy prioritizes long-term successes above overnight shortcuts, so this month's new moon inspires us to put in the work necessary to build a solid foundation for our future. If you're one of the zodiac signs least affected by the January 2021 new moon, then you'll have an easy breezy time making the most of this lunation.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The Capricorn energy of this lunation surely activates with your pragmatic and hardworking earth sign vibe, Virgo. However, because the new moon will be in your house of romance and creativity, you should get ready to have some fun, too. Now's the time to put energy toward your passions, whether that's a budding romantic relationship, a fun artistic project, or an exciting new hobby. The best way to use the new moon is to enjoy yourself and plan how you'll bring more joy into your everyday endeavors through 2021.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The planets are going easy on you during this lunation, but that doesn't mean you should sleep on the power of this new moon! There's an influx of lunar energy hitting the money and value sector of your chart, which makes it a lucky time for investments. The Capricorn moon's boost to your discipline levels can also help you make a budget that you'll actually stick to. Work on combining practical money tips with a glow-up mindset, and you'll come out of it feeling worth your weight in gold — literally and figuratively.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're kicking off 2021 on a high note, Pisces, as the new moon will offer loads of new beginnings in your house of friendship and community. Find new ways to connect with your crew or start fostering fresh connections altogether. It's also a lovely time to start nurturing your humanitarian side and getting more involved in your community through activism or volunteering. Use the added burst of Capricorn-moon motivation to reach out to local organizations and start finding small ways to make a difference.