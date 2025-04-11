Every day, Bustle’s tarot writer Carolyn Steber turns to her deck to answer readers’ questions.

Q: I hooked up with someone new for the first time and it was terrible. Do I give it another shot?

A: The first time you get into bed with a new person, it’s only natural for your hopes to run high. Are you about to have the steamiest experience of your life? Will your mind be blown by a sexy stranger who magically knows exactly how to make your toes curl? Sometimes you luck out and have incredible chemistry right from the jump. Other times? ... Not so much.

So, if your first hookup with a new partner was terrible — like, you kept bumping teeth or foreplay lasted 0.5 seconds — is it worth giving the connection a second shot? Sex often gets better as time goes on, but it also wouldn’t be a total loss if you could avoid cringing like that again.

Should You Hook Up Again?

To figure out the best course of action, I asked my tarot deck if they should try again. Out popped the Page of Swords, a card that represents curiosity, learning, energy, growth, and the ability to overcome challenges. It goes without saying that the short answer to this question is that if you otherwise liked spending time with them, then yes, you should consider going for round two.

Since the Page’s vibe is fresh and fun, it implies the sex was only bad because you were both nervous, excited, or a little bit tipsy from the bottle of wine you split at dinner. That might be why it felt rushed, or why you didn’t finish.

While this card’s chaotic energy can sometimes be great during a hookup, too much of it can be overwhelming. Luckily, that’s often an easy problem to fix. The next time you’re in bed together, take your time. Tell them what you do and don’t like. Putting on a slow jam playlist might help, too.

Since the Page of Swords points to curiosity and a willingness to learn, it suggests your date will listen. It’s also a hint that you like them more than you realize and want to see where things go.

For a quick check-in, ask yourself if you had fun while fully clothed. Did you laugh? Was your date interesting? Did they ask thoughtful questions? If you answered yes, send a “you up?” text right now. (Or, you know, a more mature invitation.)

Will The Sex Actually Get Better?

To get more clarification, I asked my deck if the sex is likely to improve. I received the King of Wands, a card that points to themes of determination, confidence, and passion. It suggests that you might enjoy trying again. You’ll get used to each other one romp at a time.

If you’re used to what sex was like with your ex, this new person’s lusty energy might actually be a refreshing change of pace, even if it surprised you at first. Instead of bailing and blocking, consider giving them another chance. Go in with confidence, share what’s on your mind, and embrace the fun of figuring it out.

For more, check out your horoscope.