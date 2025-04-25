Every day, Bustle’s tarot writer Carolyn Steber turns to her deck to answer readers’ questions.

Q: Will life get better in my 30s?

A: Many people say your 20s are the best years of your life, and that might explain why the decade comes with so much pressure. You’re supposed to travel, make a million friends, kick off your career, and live life to the fullest. The implication, of course, is that you have just 10 years to be young, hot, and energetic before it all goes downhill at the stroke of midnight on your 30th birthday.

Let me tell you: That is dumb.

In reality, your 20s are often a total sh*tshow. Instead of finding the love of your life, you might end up in year’s-long toxic relationship. Instead of partying with friends, you lose touch with all your college crew and struggle to find replacements. Instead of making strides at work, you float from one job to the next. You might even have to move back in with your parents.

If you aren’t a fan of how your life is going so far, rest assured your 30s can be everything you thought your 20s would be — and more. You look the same and feel the same as you did at 25, but you also have a fully developed frontal lobe, the experience to know what you do and don’t want in life, and maybe even a bit more money.

Here’s what you can expect.

Are Your 30s Better Than Your 20s?

The Page of Pentacles suggests you’ll totally reinvent yourself in your 30s, and once you do, everything will change for the better. That means it’s time to leave the relationship that’s holding you back and rethink what you want to do career-wise, especially if you dread going to work. Dream big, be brave, and get excited, because it’s about to get so good.

This card also represents ambition, planning, consistency, and goals. If you had a rough go in your 20s, view your milestone birthday as a clean slate and a fresh start. Instead of feeling as if you wasted your youth, understand that you’re just now getting started. The Page of Pentacles could be a sign that you’ll go back to school, snag a job that feels right, and feel more organized than ever.

How Do You Find The 30s Glow-Up?

The lush Nine of Pentacles points to success, independence, and self-sufficiency. As if the Page of Pentacles wasn’t a big enough hint, this card offers extra reassurance that you’ll soon be living your best life, especially if you prioritize your well-being.

While you can make big changes at any point in time, your 30th birthday is the perfect moment to pause, assess what you didn’t like about your 20s, and then start anew.

If you had a weird roommate situation, make it a goal to live alone. If you had a bad dating streak, take a break from the apps. If you didn’t travel, recognize that age is just a concept and you can do whatever you want whenever you want.

Making big changes is easier said than done, but keep these goals in mind and use them as a launching off point as you turn 30, 35, and beyond.

For more, check out your horoscope.